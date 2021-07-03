The Aspen Chamber Resort Association will present a 2019 impact study on the Aspen-Snowmass arts and culture scene to Aspen City Council on Tuesday. Typically, 2019 would represent hugely relevant and recent data — but after the dramatic, rollercoaster two years between then and now, some advocates are speaking up in hopes that councilors pay attention to what they hear next week.
After a year of extremely low activity in 2020 and during a time when cultural activities have begun to pick up again in summer 2021, local artists are concerned about comments that the arts proved to be irrelevant to the success of Aspen’s economy during the pandemic. Lissa Ballinger — who has held many titles in the Aspen art community, including Curator for the Aspen Institute and The Art Base, and Director of Exhibits and Sales at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, and starting her own art advisory business, Walnut 5 — said that she was alarmed by the sentiment.
“Something I kept hearing was that if there was something to be learned from the pandemic, it wasn’t really the cultural part that was bringing people to Aspen, it was just Aspen in general,” Ballinger said. “And I was concerned by that because I don’t think that that’s true.”
The study, which was published last October, includes data from Aspen’s pre-COVID arts institutions and how they impact the city’s economy. According to the study, the arts and cultural industry doubled in 15 years, and now accounts for 12.4% of economic activity in Pitkin County. The study was presented to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners in April before making its way to the city of Aspen.
The study showed that Aspen and Pitkin County outrank the state, nation and comparable markets in the percentage of jobs in arts and culture — in addition to a heavy amount of activity in the arts industry from the community including arts education in schools, volunteer time and local arts offerings — which came as no surprise to local officials, as previously reported.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman also remembers hearing similar comments as those Ballinger recalled during the summer of last year, after Aspen’s various arts festivals had been canceled due to the pandemic. Both as a county commissioner and as a documentary filmmaker himself, Poschman said this notion gave him pause.
“I do remember hearing some comments, somebody saying, ‘Gosh, Aspen is just so vibrant, but we still had all this business in the summer last year and the music festival was non-present,’” he said. “They were saying, ‘Just how relevant are all these institutions?’ And it scared me because I think Aspen’s identity is founded on arts and culture.”
In alignment with the data presented in the study, Poschman credited the success of Aspen’s economy to its ability to attract world-class musicians, physicists and other brilliant minds in their respective fields. Aspen’s sophisticated and advanced art scene is what makes the town special, he said, and it would be a detriment to the community to lose sight of that. Poschman and Ballinger agreed that those who are less engaged with the community or are new to town may have missed that crucial part of Aspen’s character due to life’s collective pause during the pandemic.
“I do feel like, without question, the cultural events is what makes Aspen unique, and I can’t imagine that is a possible conclusion from the pandemic, that that could necessarily become a conversation that we don’t need all these cultural events,” Ballinger said.
Ballinger added that she is optimistic about Tuesday’s city council meeting and that she trusts that the members of the council feel the same way she does. She hopes that council will use the information in the study to encourage residents and visitors of Aspen to engage more in the arts community.
“I would just hope that it amplifies and encourages and enhances the necessity of and the importance of the cultural events in Aspen, that it is just encouraged,” she said. “I hope that people are still aware of our cultural heritage and what the arts and culture bring to the whole valley.”
Poschman echoed Ballinger in that he feels that the city council and the community have a joint interest in preserving the arts and culture scene in town. He added that he believes the council members appreciate Aspen’s arts institutions and hopes that others will understand how special they are to the city.
“I’m not going to suggest they do anything other than go back and appreciate all of our institutions that we’ve had here, and I think that they would,” he said. “This isn’t just a place to cut your next big development deal. We have such a robust speculative industry here that it’s easy to forget that we actually have a real town underneath it, and we should try to keep it alive with interesting people.”
To see the full report, visit www.aspenchamber.org.