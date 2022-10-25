The U.S. government contended Monday that David Lesh’s conviction of two petty offenses for illegally entering closed national forest lands and using federal grounds for commercial gain without a permit should be upheld and the sentence served.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver is contesting an appeal made by Lesh in August that claimed the federal government “overreached” and was targeting Lesh because he is a “troublemaker.”
Lesh filed his appeal Aug. 23. The feds’ answer was due Monday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office wasted no time trying to debunk Lesh’s claim of overreach.
“His opening brief attempts to frame this petty [offense] prosecution as a barometer of government overreach. But the case is far more straightforward than he makes it out to be,” the government’s reply states. “In short, Lesh drove a snowmobile over closed federal lands and posted photos of that stunt on Instagram as a way to increase his visibility and drum up business.
“In doing so,” the government reply continues, “Lesh openly flouted federal regulations designed to protect federal lands and restrict their unauthorized use. For those brazen violations, he was prosecuted, convicted and sentenced to a fine, public service, and six months of unsupervised probation.”
Lesh was found guilty by U.S. Judge Gordon Gallagher in October 2021 after a short trial without a jury. Gallagher sentenced Lesh on Jan. 12, 2022 to perform 160 hours of useful public service and he was fined $5,000 on each count for a total of $10,000. The sentence is on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.
Lesh was charged after he rode his snowmobile in a terrain park at Keystone Resort while the ski area was closed in March 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lesh posted photos of a snowmobile being driven over a jump in the terrain park with the caption, “Solid park sesh, no lift ticket needed.”
Lesh later posted photos of himself allegedly balancing on a log in Hanging Lake and allegedly defecating in Maroon Lake, two revered destinations in the White River National Forest. Any entry into the lakes is forbidden. Lesh later claimed the images were photoshopped and the government didn’t dispute the claim. However, a federal prosecutor discussed the lake photos at the trial to try to show Lesh was nurturing a bad-boy image for the sake of his ski clothing company’s financial gain. Lesh bragged to The New Yorker magazine in a January 2021 article that his company’s sales leaped 30% after he posted the Hanging Lake photo online. The article also talked about Lesh posting the illegal snowmobiling photos. In a separate interview, Lesh said nothing in the New Yorker article was “untrue or unfair.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office entered the article and Lesh’s subsequent comments about its accuracy as evidence during the trial. In Lesh’s appeal, he said the article was hearsay that shouldn’t have been allowable as evidence.
Lesh also contended that the government hadn’t proven that he was the one riding the snowmobile at Keystone or that he was using his time enjoying federal lands for the benefit of his business.
In addition, Lesh’s appeal said using the doctored photos of him at Hanging Lake and Maroon Lake to build the case against him was an infringement of his First Amendment rights to free speech.
“Appellant, like all Americans, has a right to doctor photos and post them to social media for artistic purposes, to stir up controversy or for any reason at all,” said Lesh’s appeal, filed by attorney Jenin Yunes of the New Civil Liberties Alliance of Washington, D.C.
But the U.S. Attorney’s Office countered Monday that there was sufficient evidence to support Lesh’s conviction for operating a snowmobile off a designated route. He posted his photos on the same day that resort workers discovered someone entered the closed terrain park, the government’s reply said. Lesh also didn’t deny in the New Yorker article that he wasn’t involved in the act.
The government’s reply also contended there was sufficient evidence to find Lesh’s posting of various photos were meant to spur sales of his ski clothing, as he said was the case with the Hanging Lake photo.
Lesh contended in his appeal that he was entitled to a trial by a jury rather than by a federal judge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office claimed that clearly isn’t the case.
“Long-standing Supreme Court precedent establishes that there is no constitutional right to a jury trial for petty offenses, as Lesh’s offenses indisputably were,” the government’s reply maintains.
Lesh will have a chance to respond to the government’s brief before a judge hearing the appeal will take the issue under advisement. The government isn’t seeking oral arguments in the case.
“The question for this court is not now, as Lesh frames it, whether the government proved Lesh’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote. “Rather, the question for this court is whether a reasonable factfinder could have so found.”