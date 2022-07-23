U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff appeared in Aspen on Friday to discuss the U.S. Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and to promote his book detailing the event.
Schiff, D-Calif., who serves on the House select committee that investigated the attempted coup, spoke to a room of about 30 people in Explore Booksellers’ Pyramid Bistro. His appearance came one day after Thursday’s committee hearing that detailed former President Donald Trump’s actions as rioters breached the Capitol building.
Schiff read from his book, “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.” He called the events of Thursday’s hearing among the most significant to this point of the investigation.
“I think last night’s hearing demonstrated, more vividly than any other, the terrible dereliction of duty [of] the president of the United States while the Capitol was being attacked, while he has a duty to protect the Constitution,” Schiff told the Aspen Daily News. “He sat there watching it happen and didn’t lift a finger.”
On Thursday, the committee presented new footage and testimony outlining Trump’s events while the riot was underway. The information showed that advisers and family members, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka, pleaded with the outgoing president to call off the rioters amid evidence that the mass was closely following communications from Trump via Twitter.
Trump sat idly by, watching the events unfold on Fox News in a dining room in the White House. He did not, according to testimonies, reach out to any law enforcement agencies or the Pentagon to provide aid to Capitol security or Washington, D.C., police that were overrun by the crowd. In the aftermath of the attack, five police officers who served that day died. One died the day after; two died by suicide.
Hours before Schiff’s appearance, former Trump aide Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress for denying the committee’s subpoenas for testimony. Bannon quickly announced his intent to appeal.
Schiff read the prologue from his book, recounting the experience of being in the House chambers as the walls of the Capitol were breached. In his panel discussion, he talked about returning to work once the emergency passed.
“What still stands out to me about that day is we came back to the floor, it’s now late in the evening, early in the morning, and Republican members just picked up right where they left off, still trying to overturn the election,” Schiff said.
Many of the questions posited were prefaced with comments about being fans of Schiff or addressed issues pushed by Democrats.
However, David Kudish, sitting directly in front of the speakers’ table, criticized the Democrats’ proposal of increasing the size of the U.S. Supreme Court, asserting that Democrats are seeking to stack the court.
Schiff responded by saying he wants to see the court “unstacked” after then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denied former President Barack Obama the opportunity to name a justice near the end of his term while blocking inbound Joe Biden the same privilege after his election.
“I think it’s very important for people to have different points of view, that you listen to them and that you try to dig into to see what could be truthful,” Kudish said. “I respect his intelligence. I question his full description of the events.”
Schiff’s appearance was one in an effort to reintroduce author discussions at the store, event organizer Jeff Bernstein said. Though, Bernstein admitted, Schiff “might be the biggest” speaker they get.
Schiff started off by mentioning he had previously been to the store as a customer on a previous trip to Aspen. He was scheduled to speak at the Aspen Security Forum on Friday morning, but arrived too late for his panel due to Thursday night’s committee hearing.
“I was coming here anyway and I love small independent bookstores,” Schiff said. “It’s fun to interact with people and I like to support independent stores.”
The next committee hearing on the events of Jan. 6 has not yet been scheduled.