Surrounded by leather-clad Pride Bois, U.S. Representative Lindsey Boobert was rushed to the hospital after a calendar shoot went amiss.
While posing for next year’s Q Wrong-Anonymous Klan (QWAK) calendar, Boobert (Miss September) — pulling her glock out of its holster in order to get a shot with her holding her hand on the trigger seductively — literally shot herself in the foot.
“I didn’t realize there was even a bullet in the barrel,” Boobert tweeted, in an apparent reference to the round chambered in her firearm.
The whole scenario was the very definition of unfortunate irony, the photographer lamented.
“We had a whole theme for the shoot. We were going to have Lindsey posed with one of the Pride Bois holding a cat o’ nine tails. It was going to be called ‘Trigger Discipline,’” he said.
In a written statement, Boobert’s cohorts at the Republican Neutered Committee offered thoughts and prayers and promises that her mishap would under no circumstances result in any sort of gun reform legislation.
“Our sincerest condolences and well-wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Rep. Boobert,” RNC Chair Ronda McDonald said. “We’ve made a donation to the American Gun Lobby in her name, who in turn have generously offered her a free firearms safety course.”
The good news, McDonald continued, is that the safety course is a virtual one, so Boobert can participate from her hospital bed.
“Hell no,” Boobert said in response to her taking a safety course. “It’s my god-given right as an American to shoot myself in the foot if I so choose.”