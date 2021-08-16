When Interstate 70 closed through Glenwood Canyon recently, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said it felt like the state’s heart was “kind of cut in half.”
“That’s the way it feels,” Bennet said after touring I-70 and seeing firsthand the damage caused by recent mudslides and debris flows. “It’s not just Denver and … Grand Junction, it’s the U.S. coast to coast. I-70 is such a critical artery for this nation.”
On July 29, strong storm cells moved through Glenwood Canyon, pouring heavy rainfall onto last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area. The weather incident triggered numerous mudslides — some 150 feet wide and 10-12 feet deep — and forced I-70 to completely shut down in both directions until Saturday morning, when the state highway department reopened it following a massive cleanup and repair effort.
On Sunday, Bennet toured the critical piece of infrastructure and sat down with local officials for a roundtable discussion concerning I-70’s repairs. Sunday afternoon’s roundtable discussion at Colorado Mountain College in downtown Glenwood Springs was not open to the public, but Bennet described it as having been productive.
“These folks have been working so well together over such a long period of time because of the fires, because of the floods,” Bennet said following the roundtable discussion. “It makes it easy to be the person who’s in [Washington] D.C. advocating for the resources because they’re so coordinated at the local level.”
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has requested $116 million through the Federal Highway Administration’s emergency relief program for repairs and upgrades to I-70 and surrounding infrastructure. Of the governor’s multimillion-dollar request, $11.6 million has already been authorized for roadway repairs.
“The Biden administration is going to be, I think, focused on helping us at the local level get done what we need to get done,” Bennet said. “We’re going to fight for every single cent of it.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes, who joined Bennet for Sunday’s roundtable discussion, said it was important to recognize how I-70’s closure through Glenwood Canyon fits into the larger conversation of climate change and the need to address it.
“These rockslides, these rain events, these wildfires are symptoms of the real problem which is climate change,” Godes said.
Polis, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and other elected officials toured I-70 through Glenwood Canyon earlier this week.
Bennet said he hoped the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has already cleared the U.S. Senate, would also pass the House and head for President Biden’s desk soon.
“I do believe at the end of this process President Biden will be signing a bipartisan infrastructure bill,” Bennet said. “In that bill there’s more than $2 billion for Colorado roads and that’s before you get to bridges and tunnels.”
On Sunday afternoon, cars, trucks and eighteen-wheelers moved fairly seamlessly along I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, including the Hanging Lake Tunnel where just a little over two weeks ago motorists were forced to stay overnight due to the mudslides.
“While it can seem overwhelming, I think on the back end of this people are going to pull together and say ‘our quality of life is too important to us in Colorado to only be treating the symptoms of this issue,” Bennet said. “We’ve got to address the underlying problem and that is … a problem of climate change.”