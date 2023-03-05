The final racer in Saturday’s downhill was far and away the slowest. Though not many others were as celebrated and none were as fashionable.
After the 59 racers in the America’s Downhill competition took their laps, completing the first official World Cup event in Aspen since the 2017 World Championships, U.S. Ski Team legend Steven Nyman took a victory lap down Ajax, high fiving friends, family, coaches and fans along the way.
He sported denim on both his pants and his jacket, carrying an American flag across the finish line where even more friends, family and teammates awaited his arrival in bibs with a photo of him and the words “Thank you Steven!”
Nyman announced his formal retirement earlier in the week after nearly two decades competing on the U.S. Ski Team. The 41-year-old has dealt with injuries, most recently persistent back pain and a broken hand that ushered him toward a post-competitive skiing life. In recognition of his achievements and contributions to the team, they gave him a victory lap at the end of Saturday’s downhill.
“To be able to do that on home snow is super special,” Nyman said. “Lots of guys do special things and say farewell at certain times. But America is so far away from the core of the World Cup. In Europe, everything is pretty close and they can have their family and friends and stuff present. To have it in America, to have my family and friends present is super special.”
In his career, Nyman collected three World Cup victories and 11 podiums in 214 career starts. In the 2015 World Championships at Beaver Creek, he placed fourth in the downhill in what he called one of his most special moments.
But much of the recognition comes not from the times he put up but the impact he had on the team in his tenure. As Travis Ganong prepared for his final real race in America after also announcing his retirement, the leadership of the duo came up throughout press events leading into the week.
Nyman in particular is recognized as a “team-first” skier by his teammates, something hard to do in an individualistic sport. Teammate Sam Morse called him “a godfather to us all,” including skiers across other teams as well in that statement.
“When I was a little kid I looked up to him huge and then crazy to be on the team with him,” Morse said. “He’s just such an example of selflessness, goes above and out of his way to be there for the young guys.”
For a skier from Utah, his experience with Aspen — specifically America’s Downhill — was limited. Nyman said he’s never “truly” raced the downhill. Nyman said he raced the course once in the North American Cup in 2010.
He was well on track to compete in the 2017 World Championships before a knee injury took that opportunity away.
“I haven’t actually truly raced this hill,” Nyman said. “It would have been a lot of fun to do so, but I’m 41.”
This weekend was an emotional one for him. He said he was ushered into interviews with NBC straight after arriving on Thursday night and “cried for 30 minutes in front of the camera.” He helped slip the course on Friday and got a dry run of sorts on thank yous as he made his way down.
“I thought [it would be emotional] but I thought it would be when I took my final run,” Nyman said. “That hit the moment I got here. The support is overwhelming and the people that have been sending kind messages, which is incredible.”
As for the future of the ski team, Nyman believes it’s in good hands.
“We have a lot of talent, a lot of potential and we’ve had a rich history,” Nyman said. “I was fortunate enough to get on the team with Bode [Miller] and Daron [Rahlves] and they were inspirations to me. They were inspired by A.J. [Kitt] and Tommy Moe. Then it was Marco [Sullivan] and myself and Travis. We have a rich history and if we can keep inspiring the youth, inspiring the next generation and passing on our knowledge, that’s what’s really important.”