Aspen’s next wave of up-and-coming ski racers got to hear a raw, honest account of what it takes from those who know best.
Ahead of this weekend’s FIS World Cup in Aspen, eight members of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team visited the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club clubhouse on Tuesday to serve on a panel and talk about their experiences as ski racers. They were led in discussion by their former coach and current AVSC Alpine Director Johno McBride.
“I think when you can hear the messages and the values that we talk about here in the club coming from some of the best guys in the world, that might sink in a little bit more than it does from us,” McBride said. “And (the skiers) probably get more out of it than you know. I’ve been to a lot of these with a lot of athletes. I think the opportunity to express yourself and to share your vision of what all that is is sometimes empowering.”
McBride peppered the athletes with questions about their training, the race season and working as a team. The skiers gave candid answers, especially with regard to their seasons. Several discussed not having the season they wanted.
“That’s kind of how it goes,” Bryce Bennett said. “It ebbs and flows and there’s ups and downs. But the down isn’t bad when you learn and grow and embrace and use it as an opportunity to move forward.”
They addressed how to train effectively, when to push and when not to. One of the skiers said that crashing in practice is a waste, and in high-speed racing any crash can have long-term implications.
“The intensity of training, for me, comes down to the timing of it,” Kyle Negomir, a native of Littleton, said. “You can’t do it all the time, you’ll just burn yourself out because you need to kind of pick that time for you.”
As a lot of kids learn to compete through AVSC and then move on to other individual endeavors, McBride asked the skiers about maintaining a sense of teamwork.
Jared Goldberg discussed keeping the camaraderie close, while River Radamus focused on having the trust to keep each other accountable.
“Holding yourself accountable to your best effort and holding your teammates to the same thing, I like to think that every day I earn my place on this team,” Radamus said. “When I have a bad day, not so much a bad result but a day where I didn’t live up to my own standard of preparedness or execution, I feel like I’ve let my teammates and my coaches down.”
Travis Ganong, the soon-to-retire two-time World Cup winner, shared details about what will be one of his final three races.
Ganong announced his retirement, along with his fiancee Marie-Michele Gagnon, effective the end of the season. The race in Aspen will be his last in the U.S.
“Knowing that this is my last chance, it made me push a little harder,” Ganong said. “My goal on Sunday is to leave it all out there and not hold anything back.”
Ganong said he is planning to stay involved in skiing after retirement, but is looking more at the freeski angle.
At the end of the panel, AVSC shared with the skiers their advice for race day. Some of the tips included getting sleep the night before, leaning forward in the boots, getting close to the gates and “don’t rush,” drawing laughs from the skiers.
The World Cup kicks off on Friday with the first of two downhill races, followed by the second downhill on Saturday. The event wraps on Sunday with a Super G race. All events start at 11 a.m. and run down Ajax, finishing at the base of Shadow Mountain. It is the first time Aspen has hosted the World Cup since the 2017 World Championships.