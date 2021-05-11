On May 5, at 2:08 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call north of Rifle regarding a deceased body. Sunny Morrisette — 38 years old, of Rifle — was discovered in a field approximately 7 to 100 yards west of U.S. Highway 13 near Mile Marker three.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death on private property north of Rifle, Colo. The Coroner’s Office responded and investigated the death in conjunction with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 6, an autopsy was performed on Morrisette by the Garfield County Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist. The autopsy revealed there were no injuries that contributed to her death, according to a press release from the coroner’s office.
“Further examination by the forensic pathologist is necessary before an opinion is formed on Ms. Morrisette’s cause of death,” it explained. “At this point, ‘the manner of death remains under investigation.’”
There will be no further information released from the coroner’s office until the final pathologist’s report is complete, which generally takes six to eight weeks.