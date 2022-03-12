Every fantasy needs its final chapter.
The Aspen High basketball team completed its undefeated season with the school’s first-ever state championship, closing the book on a group of 10 seniors that elevated the program to levels never before seen with its 50-40 win over No. 5 Centauri on Saturday night at the University of Denver.
“It’s just storybook,” head coach Cory Parker said. “It’s just those intangible things that carry us through hard moments and adversity in life.”
The first person Parker hugged, and the first person to receive the state trophy, was senior Lucas Lee — the emotional heartbeat of the team, especially in recent days. Both Parker and Lee experienced tremendous personal loss over the course of the season, the senior losing his mother just as the state playoffs got underway.
“I keep using, ‘cool,’ That’s the word that’s been coming up,” Lee said. “I don’t have much else to say, this is surreal.
“I’ve been texting her before every game, just to let her know how we’ve been doing. I’m going to go text her right now to let her know we got it done.”
For the personal trials the Skiers overcame, there were relatively few on the court throughout the season. With the win Saturday, Friday’s semifinal contest was the closest they had played all season, winning by just five points.
Aspen overcame the first-quarter struggles that have plagued them in recent games, storming out for a quick six points from the Korpela twins and Porter Lee.
Lee landed a free throw to give the Skiers a seven-point run before Centauri found the bottom of the net.
The Skiers exited the first frame with a 9-4 lead. The second quarter was all Falcons, however, and Centauri exited the first half with a slim one-point edge, 18-17. They landed five free throws in the quarter.
Shae Korpela ended the first 16 minutes with nine points, but had the opportunity for plenty more.
The third quarter started out as a back-and-forth affair, as Aspen regained the lead on their first possession, only to return it moments later. An 8-2 run, including four points from Lucas Lee, put them up 27-20, but Centauri closed the deficit.
A 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter propelled the Skiers to a 10-point lead, their largest of the game. From there, it was just a matter of running the clock and hitting free throws.
Shae Korpela, who led the game with 17 points, nailed down four one-pointers in the closing minutes. Earlier in the game, a slam dunk from him gave the Skiers momentum that carried throughout the finish.
Centauri entered as the No. 5 seed despite going 24-1 on the season and winning the 3A Mountain League. The Falcons out of La Jara upset top-seeded St. Mary’s in the semifinal round in comeback fashion, 71-67.
The Falcons proved to be the final test for Aspen on the season. In true Skier fashion, Aspen held Centauri to their lowest scoring total on the season, as they had done to countless other teams throughout the course of their memorable run.
Now, a banner will hang in Aspen High, immortalizing a group that persevered and came together throughout personal adversity, a pandemic and formed a brotherhood.
“We all knew it was our final game of our high school careers,” Lee said. “For most of us, it was our last game ever, and we’re state champions.”