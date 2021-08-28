United Airlines will offer a new nonstop flight from Orange County, California, to Aspen during the upcoming winter season, Fly Aspen Snowmass announced Friday.
From Dec. 16 through March 26, the Chicago-based airline will offer a daily flight between John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Santa Ana, California, and the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport (ASE). The two-hour, eight-minute flights will leave SNA at 4 p.m. Pacific time and arrive at ASE just after 7 p.m. Mountain time, a United Airlines spokesman said.
Conversely, the flight from Aspen will leave at 2 p.m. Mountain time and arrive in Santa Ana just after 3 p.m. Pacific time. The new flights are now loaded into United’s schedule and available for sale.
The flights will be operated by SkyWest Airlines, which handles commercial air service locally for both United and American Airlines, a news release says.
Bill Tomcich, liaison to the airlines on behalf of Fly Aspen Snowmass — a partnership among the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism and Aspen Skiing Co. — pointed out that the upcoming schedule of up to 37 daily flights will mark a return to the local airport’s pre-pandemic winter levels.
However, the number of flights won’t be a record like the one achieved during the current summer season in which there were 23 daily flights (24 on Saturdays). The record for winter flights to ASE occurred in the 2017-18 season when there were as many 41 flights per day, Tomcich said.
“That schedule (in the winter of 2017-18) was hard on the airport and the airlines,” he said.
Tomcich announced to local stakeholders earlier this month that American Airlines will offer daily service between Austin, Texas, and Aspen during the upcoming holiday season, from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3. American started the route this summer with once-a-week service, on Saturdays only.
In discussing the new Orange County route on Friday, Russell Carlton, corporate communications manager for United Airlines in Denver, called United “the premier airline when it comes to ski travel in the U.S.”
He said that with the route from Santa Ana, United will be offering direct service to Aspen this winter from six airports: Orange County, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago and Houston.
The local airfield will be the only airport in Colorado to have daily nonstop flights from Orange County other than Denver, the release says. The Aspen airport is Colorado’s third busiest airport, behind Denver and Colorado Springs.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines recently announced plans to resume winter service into ASE with daily nonstop flights from both Atlanta and Los Angeles. Delta previously served ASE from Salt Lake City until just after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. Currently, Delta has no plans to resume the SLC route, Tomcich said.
Here’s a full breakdown of the winter routes between ASE and other destinations:
• American: Up to five flights daily from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), two flights daily each from both Chicago (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX), one daily from Phoenix (PHX), plus the new daily service from Austin (AUS) between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3, for a total of up to 11 flights daily.
• Delta: One flight daily from Atlanta (ATL) and Los Angeles (LAX).
• United: Up to eight flights daily from Denver (DEN), up to five daily from Chicago (ORD), four daily from both Houston (IAH) and Los Angeles (LAX), two daily from San Francisco (SFO), plus the new daily from Orange County (SNA) for a total of up to 24 flights daily.
Tomcich noted that exact future schedules are always subject to change and there also will be further seasonal and day-of-week adjustments.