If you think the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is quiet now, just wait until May 3.
That’s the date United Airlines will reduce its Denver-to-Aspen service from the current 21 scheduled flights a week to 12 scheduled flights a week. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines will continue to schedule one daily flight from Salt Lake City, just as it has over the past month.
The information comes from an analysis by Bill Tomcich, the liaison between a group of local entities and the three commercial airlines that serve the Aspen market.
Tomcich said Sunday that demand for flights to and from Aspen continues to sink due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government-issued stay-at-home orders, as well as mandated business closures that are in place locally and nationally.
Though United has had a 21-flight-per-week schedule from Denver to Aspen on the books since the beginning of April, more than half of those flights were canceled due to low demand, he said. From April 1 through Monday, the primary airline serving Aspen had canceled 90 of 168 scheduled flights, or 54%.
United’s “frequent cancellations are expected to continue” until May 3, when the airline reduces its schedule to two daily flights Thursday through Monday and one daily flight on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Tomcich said. The silver lining, he suggested, is that the reduction in scheduled flights will probably mean few cancellations.
This year, for most of the off-season month of May, scheduled flights by United, Delta and American Airlines to Aspen were supposed to total nine daily, or about 63 per week. Now the local airport will have two to three scheduled flights daily, or 19 per week.
Tomcich said that low frequency of flights could continue through most of June, a month when historically, flight activity picks up in time for the summer season. But with the city’s early summer annual events canceled — including Food and Wine Classic, Aspen Ideas Festival and Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience — demand into ASE could remain lax.
Put simply, he said, it’s impossible to say when the air-travel industry will return to schedules that are close to normal. Though parts of the U.S. are working to reopen businesses and lift stay-in-place orders, the airlines are adopting a wait-and-see approach to schedule changes for June and beyond.
Pitkin County officials announced on Monday that its stay-at-home order will be lifted on May 9, to be replaced with a “safer-at-home” policy modeled after a new state directive. How that will affect the local air-travel situation through June is anyone’s guess.
“Maybe by the end of June we could get back closer to a normal schedule,” he speculated, noting that airline planning is in a continual state of flux.
All schedules beyond June 4 are still being reconstructed and will most certainly change from what is currently displayed, he said in his written analysis. “Future schedule plans continue to remain very fluid and will continue to evolve in this environment of unknown future demand,” Tomcich wrote.
Per-flight passenger loads have been extremely low, often with fewer travelers than the number of flight crew members. Some flights have had no passengers at all, but the airlines are maintaining basic service because of obligations to which they agreed in accepting stimulus funds under the CARES Act.
Though demand for flights is low, fares to and from Aspen have remained largely unchanged compared with the period just before the onset of the crisis, Tomcich said.
“Generally, because there is very little demand, the airlines don’t think lower prices will stimulate demand,” he said.
On Sunday, United Airlines’ one-way fare from Aspen to Denver was set at $263. The round-trip price was $526.
“That’s basically been the fare for the past year and a half,” Tomcich said.
Booked 21 days in advance, the round-trip fare between Aspen and Denver can be as low as $216, he said.
The pandemic-created travel downturn, of course, is playing out on a global and national level. Tomcich cited Transportation Security Administration statistics from Saturday showing that 114,459 travelers passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints. That’s a mere 5.7 percent of the figure from the same day last year, when 1,990,464 air travelers were processed by the TSA.
Looking at last month
Tomcich’s analysis also reflects on March, when the COVID-19 situation started to affect the community.
Local governments began issuing emergency declarations in the second week of the month, and state and local public health stay-at-home orders, which included the closure of businesses deemed “nonessential,” were issued in the third week of the month.
Prior to those public health orders being implemented, Gov. Jared Polis announced on March 14 that he would order a shutdown of the state’s ski areas because of the situation; that measure took effect on March 16, essentially bringing the bustling end-of-winter-season economy to a standstill.
Tomcich said March commercial-air arrivals and departures totaled 47,187 passengers, a 47.3% decline compared with the same month last year. That’s not as big of a decline as the fall-off in Aspen-Snowmass lodging occupancy, which was 57.1 percent, according to resort tracking firm DestiMetrics.
The month of March, as it relates to the airport, “really came in like a lion but went out like a lamb,” Tomcich said in his analysis.