For users looking to get an early jump on the just-launched Universal Preschool application portal, the outlook on an already-bleak child care situation in the Roaring Fork Valley appeared to be even worse: from Glenwood Springs to Aspen, only four providers were listed in the initial launch on Tuesday. Omitted were The Cottage at Aspen School District and any of the five pre-K providers under the Roaring Fork School District umbrella.
In actuality, those scrambling to find their 4-year-olds places to start their education will have more options than that — up to as many as 30 additional providers that are still in the process of registering for the portal. Stacy Petty, director of Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council, the state-recognized local coordinating organization for UPK across western Eagle, Garfield, Lake and Pitkin counties, said that the majority will be added over the next couple weeks.
Still, the prospect of finding a spot in the crowded Roaring Fork Valley market isn’t necessarily going to improve under the state’s new initiative, at least in its first year, Petty said.
“When they apply through the UPK portal, they’re applying for funding. It does not guarantee them a spot at a center,” Petty said. “Universal means their goal is to have everyone have access. We know we’ve got a ways to go. For most people, they interpret universal as free, like 50 hours a week, and we just keep saying, ‘No, universal means all children, not all day.’”
UPK was signed into law last year, sourcing funds from a nicotine tax approved by state voters in 2020. Starting in August, it secures free access to all 4-year-olds to preschool for 15 hours a week, with qualifying factors such as household income, Individualized Education Program status, housing, dual-language learners and foster/kinship care giving students aged 4 up to 30 hours a week of paid-for preschool and creating eligibility for some 3 and 5 year olds.
It’s all a moot point, however, if there are no spots available in which to place them. Across all ages, Petty estimates that there are 200 to 400 children missing out on pre-K in Garfield, Pitkin and western Eagle counties. It’s currently impossible to get a precise number, as the same children sit on waitlists for different providers, with cross-referencing currently out of the labor capabilities of those who could use the information. RMECC and community partners are trying to change that by creating a centralized waitlist database, but that isn’t expected to launch until March, Petty said.
Capacity is a two-fold issue: physical space and staffing. In RFSD, Chief of Student and Family Services Anna Cole said that they can only expand their physical spaces by two classrooms, or 10% of their current offerings.
“Part of it is space limitations. We don’t have room,” Cole said. “Let’s say we have 200 kids across the district and suddenly we get 400 applications for UPK, it doesn’t mean we have to or can serve those kids just because we don’t have the space.”
Another point on the public school side that complicates the process for places like RFSD and ASD is additional state and federal commitments to guaranteeing spaces for certain parts of the community, such as students with disabilities. Cole said this could even leave some seats open to ensure that the district can take in students with disabilities and not be over capacity.
There’s still a benefit to UPK, local providers assert.
“We think it’s just going to make it a lot more affordable and a lot easier for people that are working to have this as an affordable option where child care can become unaffordable very quickly,” Tharyn Mulberry, assistant superintendent at ASD, said. “This is the big part for me: looking at the effect that having pre-K instruction — which did get students around reading — and getting them familiarized with literacy can be instrumental in success in the elementary school. I think that this kind of program can create growth, because I think a lot of times people opt for other options because it’s unaffordable.”
Submitting an application at upk.colorado.gov shouldn’t take a family more than 15 minutes, Chalkbeat Colorado reports. Families will need to upload documents that prove their income if they are seeking to use it as a qualifying factor. Again according to Chalkbeat, families earning up to 270% of the federal poverty limit (roughly $81,000 a year) can qualify for additional hours for 4-year-olds and qualify 3-year-olds for free pre-K.
Petty said that applicants can select their top five preferences during the process, using the portal to locate providers in their areas or along their commutes, by walking, car or public transit. She said the hope is an applicant will be matched with one of their top five, with the result of the alternative not yet ironed out.
Chalkbeat reports the system is not first-come, first-served, which may be some solace for those seeking providers that aren’t yet in the system.
“There’s not a lot of programs in our valley that has set up the program yet,” Michelle Oger, executive director of Blue Lake and Little Blue Preschools, said. “There’s a lot of work we have to do on the back end as far as determining what our tuition is going to be for the next year, how many kids we’re going to be able to accommodate … and that’s something that programs don’t typically do until the beginning of summer, end of May.
“The majority of preschools in our valley have not done that yet, so we’re sort of holding off when we may basically go live or start accepting kids from the universal pre-K. We want to make sure we’re clear and parents understand what our program is, what we’re offering and what they have to pay.”
Though UPK is a voluntary program, Petty says most local providers are opting in, eventually. RMECC is in current conversation with RFSD, ASD and independent programs to move them along the registration process. While some programs may choose the “wait and see” approach in UPK’s first year, Petty is pushing for 50-60% participation from her region, which includes 82 providers. She added that she’s not aware of any public institution in the state not opting in.
While the kinks are being worked out, providers and the RMECC want to make sure parents are communicating with them to know what UPK actually is and what their child care options are.
“One of the most important things for them to know is that if they don’t see a program they want to attend on the site, it’s because they’re somewhere in the process most likely, and they should talk to their program about whether they’re going to opt in to UPK and when that program expects to be listed on [the UPK] website,” Petty said.