Short-term rental providers just may have come up with the way to solve the staffing crises that local school districts — and other maligned, thankless, low-paying, difficult, candle-burning-at-both-ends career fields — face.
Following the lead of national chains, local affiliates for UnfairVnV and the Asspen Making Your Kids Not Dumb Association announced a formal partnership for reduced rates for teachers staying in long-term temporary housing.
As part of the deal, a course called, “Economics 420: Exploiting the Tourism Industry to Bleed Local Housing Options Dry,” will be taught to all seniors in local schools. An optional course will be added to the history curriculum entitled, “Reaping? Great! Sowing? Don’t worry about it!”
“This allows us to actually bring in talent,” Asspen School District Superintendent David Bowie-Not-That-One said. “Typically, when we tell applicants how expensive it is to live here they laugh until their phone battery dies, call us back on a friend’s phone and continue laughing.”
Bowie-Not-That-One reported that a vast majority of his staff has left to become real estate agents as public education comes under fire for teaching controversial subjects such as reading, writing, math and science.
“How could they do this to our children?” one concerned parent said at a recent protest, holding up a periodic table of elements. “This is propaganda that I will not stand for!”
Full terms of the deal were not announced, but it is believed that the teachers’ union will get 5% off of long-term rental options locally through the UnfairVnV map by way of a rebate, which can be redeemed by filling out a form and delivering it to a dropbox in rural Nepal, accessible only via helicopter and requiring months of altitude acclimation.
“Shrug,” AMYKNDA president Steve Nixoff said when asked for comment, wiping a smashed tomato off his face and throwing the accompanying note that said, “The alphabet was created by the CIA,” into a trash can.