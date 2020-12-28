Snow conditions in the backcountry continue to be unstable, as an avalanche Saturday near Berthoud Pass on the Front Range claimed a backcountry tourer, the state’s fourth victim this young season, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center reported.
Those same conditions, ranked as having “considerable” avalanche danger by CAIC, are seen locally “from the upper Crystal to Castle and Express Creek to the ski areas,” said Brian Lazar, CAIC’s deputy director, on Sunday.
“There are nuanced differences in snowpack size, but the setup is very much the same,” he said.
A large avalanche on Independence Pass was remotely triggered by a CAIC forecaster on Christmas Eve; that’s a visual reminder of the challenging conditions this year and the need for backcountry skiers to heed “obvious signs” of snow instability.
The slide, located just past Mountain Boy on the eastern side of Independence Pass, in Graham Gulch, was remotely triggered by the CAIC forecaster Jason Konigsberg.
“Avalanche conditions are so unstable, all he did was jump up and down in place and he got that avalanche to trigger some 100 yards away.
“Sometimes, Mother Nature makes it really obvious it’s dangerous out there. This particular day in the Sawatch [range] was really pronounced,” Lazar said.
The forecaster in the field observed five avalanches in the area that day.
From the Aspen side of Independence Pass, people have been skiing familiar routes and should respect the conditions and exercise more caution than usual.
The running average for the state of Colorado is six avalanche fatalities per season. “To have four avalanche fatalities before the New Year is an inauspicious start,” Lazar said. “It’s not a good sign to have this many fatal accidents before we get to the turn of the new year.”
He reminded that there are about five months to go in the season and, “The snowpack is not going to become that much safer in the near term.”
“We want people to be able to go outside and enjoy Mother Nature. But going outside safely requires careful route planning and wide buffers as you are moving.”
Snowpack in the state is considered the weakest it’s been in at least eight years.
Slopes with an incline of 30 degrees and steeper should be considered suspect as is traveling below them or on terrain connected to those slopes.
As was seen with the Independence Pass slide, “it’s quite easy to trigger them from below,” Lazar said.
According to CAIC’s preliminary report on Saturday’s Berthoud Pass incident, the “unintentional release” took place on a 40-degree, northeast-facing slope, caught, buried and was fatal to a male backcountry skier. Grand County Search and Rescue and its sheriff’s office “worked into the night to recover the body” and a site visit was scheduled Sunday. CAIC cautioned backcountry recreationists to “not let your guard down” and that “around 40% of Colorado’s avalanche fatalities occur during periods of ‘moderate’ danger.”
Three skiers were killed in the Colorado backcountry over a two-day period the weekend before Christmas. On Dec. 18, Jeff Schneider of Crested Butte, who worked on snow-safety at Aspen Highlands during the 1970s, was swept away in a slide in the northeast end of the Anthracite Range, accessible off Kebler Pass. The following day, two backcountry skiers from Durango, Dr. Jeff Paffendorf and Albert Perry, were buried and killed while skiing in the backcountry near Silverton. All three men were believed to be experienced backcountry skiers.
A human-triggered avalanche on Dec. 14 near Marble at about 10,400 feet in elevation, saw a skier caught and briefly submerged in a slide measured at 100 feet wide by about 22 feet in length, according to a CAIC post. The skier was fortunate to end up on top of the debris and to escape serious injury.
Lazar said that as the latest storm period arrives this week, “it’s likely to lead to an uptick in avalanche activity right as we head in the New Year’s holiday. Stay cautious.”