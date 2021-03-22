There’s no touching Chloe Kim and Yuto Totsuka in the halfpipe, though that didn’t stop the rest of the world’s elite snowboarders from giving it their best shot Sunday, during an exciting finish to the 2021 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Buttermilk.
That included Shaun White’s impressive fourth place finish after three years away from competition. White, the 34-year-old veteran and three-time Olympic gold medalist, sent big back-to-back 1440s – four rotations each – before punctuating his third and best run with a double cork 1260 featuring a stylish nose grab. Scoring 81.25, White’s best run wasn’t able to launch him onto the podium but served notice to the field that he is back as a serious contender.
One of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, with a personality that’s able to transcend sports to mainstream culture, White was not available for post-event comments. During Thursday’s qualification, after finishing with the second-best score, he heralded his return to competition: “I’m pumped. I just love snowboarding it’s so much fun,” and said he believed there was “mutual respect” between veterans like himself and Louie Vito and the “young guns” of the sport.
The best-of-three run finals format allows for risk-taking, and third runs by the men overall saw massive air, especially by Andre Hoeflich of Germany, whose method air trick notched 20 feet on the height meter above the 22-foot halfpipe walls. Hoeflich finished behind silver medalist Raibu Katayama of Japan.
As has been the case for the past two months, starting with the Laax Open in Switzerland followed closely by X Games Aspen 2021, the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships and now the Land Rover Grand Prix, the 19-year-old Totsuka of Japan is the one to beat on the men’s side, just as American Chloe Kim is dominant among women.
Kim, whose unbeaten streak this season is also unblemished, reiterated that by taking one year off from competition after being in a “bad mental place,” she was able to come back stronger. On Sunday, Kim gave support to her campaign to return to the Olympics and defend her 2018 gold medal.
Sunday’s victory was tied to a trick she attempted in X Games but which needed refinement.
“I was watching everyone else ride and I wanted to do something different and something that I haven’t seen in the women’s field before and my solution to that was a back three into a switch method (a backside 360 degree spin with a difficult method grab). Luckily everything after that I could mix up and play with so it honestly worked out perfectly.”
Queralt Castellet of Spain, X Games Aspen 2020 gold medalist and four-time Olympian, took silver and Sena Tomita of Japan, bronze.
The other American woman to qualify for finals, Maddie Mastro, the recent silver medalist at the World Championships, did not start due to a training crash.