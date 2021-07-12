After myriad phone calls, it turned out the [HS]2 — as in “High School, squared” — third-year students didn’t actually need permission from the Federal Aviation Administration in order to launch the prototypes of their weather balloons from the Colorado Rocky Mountain School. But they alerted the government agency of their plans anyway, just in case.
After all, the balloons — if all went well — were designed to ascend upwards of 100,000 feet. It was all part of the nonprofit program’s STEM 3 class. That is, science, technology, engineering and math. But teacher Sam Critchlow finds that a project-based curriculum is far more engaging than lecturing from a textbook, so he worked with his students over the past two weeks to design, test and launch a weather balloon — as well as then collect and analyze the data gathered from the Raspberry Pie (the student-coded computer that will go up with the official launch this Friday) and document the entire endeavor.
Last Friday, two groups launched their prototypes.
“Today, this is still part of the design process — this is still a test flight,” Critchlow said Friday. “Next week, we hope to send up a payload that has a lot more scientific instruments, but, you know there’s a saying about all your eggs in one basket. Similarly, we don’t want to put all our electronics in one payload, especially the first time we want to make sure we can track it down.”
Joel Sanchez, a 17-year-old, third-year student from Fort Worth, Texas, explained that the retrieval process will be as much a part of the test flight as the actual launch.
“We have a GoPro and satellite tracker … that’s just so we can record the footage and locate whenever the balloon pops,” he said. “It’s going to be descending, and we have a parachute that’s set to deploy. Then we’re going to send a team to go retrieve everything.”
There’s not much controlling a weather balloon’s descent pattern, noted teammate Leslie Jimenez, also 17 from Fort Worth. But carefully gauging helium levels helps.
“We have a projection tool,” she said, “but the only way we can control it a little bit is by how much helium we put in the balloon. Depending on the positive lift from that, we can project … how fast it’s going to fall from there. Our projections are only a rough estimate, so we’re not completely relying on that.”
The first launch Friday seemed to go without a hitch. A second team eagerly awaited their turn after lunch. Perhaps even more exciting in general, though, was simply being back with their summer classmates after a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s what I missed the most about the program — seeing everybody's faces interacting everybody and seeing all my old RAs and instructors. Like it’s just so nice to see everybody in person and interact with them and, you know, it’s special,” said Jaycee Smith, 16, of New Orleans.