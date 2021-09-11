The 46th Snowmass Balloon Festival launched early Friday morning and will continue throughout the weekend. Taking flight from Snowmass Town Park, an array of colorful balloons slowly soared with the sunrise — a serene and exciting experience for people of all ages.
The celebration kicked off around 6:50 a.m. with the Carter Memorial Colorado Rat Race, an annual tradition featuring 15 seasoned pilots as they compete to fly the farthest downvalley in a two-hour time span. This year, while some of the balloons caught drainage and headed toward the downslope, others stayed put above the field, and some even floated up near Snowmass Village.
Looking up at the Rat Race balloons circling the field, David Eichhorn, a trained pilot from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who has flown in the festival for the past eight years, described the feeling of floating in the sky.
“I’ve been flying since I was 16, and much to my wife’s dismay, it was the first love of my life,” Eichhorn said, laughing. “Being up there, it’s heaven. It’s freedom. It’s joy — it’s everything.”
Every year for the Snowmass Balloon Festival, pilots from around the country come to the valley to float in and around the Rocky Mountains for the special three day tradition.
Pilot Mark Purdy drove up from his small town of Eaton, Colorado, for his 22nd (or so) year flying in the festival.
“This is one of my favorite places to fly because of the beauty and all of the humanity there is here,” he said.
Purdy explained how he handmade his own balloon, cutting out the black, yellow and red patterned material and sewing it together — an art form he’s flown over the span of 600 hours. From flying experienced skydivers to terrified first-timers, Purdy has seen it all.
“You just gotta relax and trust your pilot,” he said.
Following the rise of the Rat Race, the field filled again with balloons of all colors and sizes inflating for the media ride — Purdy’s handcrafted gem included. Kids and adults wandered around the park, interacting with the pilots and watching the mega balloons lift off the ground one by one.
As one of the last balloons to launch, Purdy took off, and he soared. While most of the balloons landed in the same area as takeoff, the breeze took Purdy up and over. Calm and controlled, with fire roaring, he sought out a landing spot and, gracefully, parked his giant balloon in the middle of Sinclair Street, a residential road in Snowmass Village.
Cars stopped and people jumped out to take photos of the spontaneous scene. Kids, parents and dogs of the neighborhood ran over to the base of the basket.
Friday’s festivities wrapped up with the Balloon Glow Show from 7 to 9 p.m., but the fun isn’t over yet. Today, there’s the SnowMASS Ascension and X-Marks the Spot, a target competition where pilots attempt to maneuver as close as possible to two different targets above the Snowmass Golf Course. The festival is also offering free rides for active or retired military, firefighters, police, EMTs and paramedics 6:30-9 a.m. in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to the Snowmass Tourism website, gosnowmass.com.
With free access to parking at the Town Park and Rodeo lots, people are able to experience the show up close and engage with the extraordinary process of launching a hot air balloon into the sky or — in Purdy’s case — of watching a giant balloon land in the middle of their neighborhood street.
On Sunday morning, balloons will float above the Snowmass Valley for one last show to close out the festival. A Gitsie’s Coffee and Provisions food truck is stationed at the park every morning for coffee and breakfast bites.
Visit gosnowmass.com for more information, including schedules and directions.