The Colorado Water Conservation Board’s 2023 Water Plan shows that Colorado does not have enough water to meet its demands amid a growing population and the worsening effects of climate change.
The updated Water Plan, released last month, is a state document that describes the necessary steps Colorado water managers should take to address existing and future challenges. The pressures described in the Water Plan will have a direct impact on the Roaring Fork Watershed, which exports water to users beyond the Roaring Fork Valley. The plan states that watersheds, including the Roaring Fork, could struggle to balance their internal water needs with demands for exported water in other basins and other states.
State officials announced the unanimous approval of the updated Water Plan last month. It outlines steps that the Colorado Water Conservation Board will take to address future challenges in water use, as well as recommending steps for other water managers, irrigators and municipalities. The CWCB originally released the Colorado Water Plan in 2015, and this year marks its first update. The CWCB will update the plan again in 2033.
Data included in the Water Plan show that Colorado’s demand for water will increase while its water supplies diminish in the coming decades. As a water source for communities across Colorado and the West, the Roaring Fork Watershed will be subject to pressures far from the valley.
Most of Colorado’s agriculture and urban development exists in the eastern half of the state, while most of the state’s water exists in the west. Colorado’s Western Slope, which includes the Roaring Fork watershed, contains about 80% of the state’s water resources, while 80% of the state’s population and around 60% of the state’s agriculture exists on the eastern slope of the Rockies. These population centers include cities like Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
In order to move water from west to east, water providers pump it under the Continental Divide through tunnels called TransMountain Diversions, or TMDs. The Roaring Fork River and its tributaries supply water for two of the state’s five largest TMDs — the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project and the Twin Lakes Diversion. During the spring and summer, these projects move about 40% of the water in the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan rivers’ headwaters across the Continental Divide for use in the eastern part of the state.
Water from the Roaring Fork Valley also goes to users in other states. Nearly two-thirds of the water that falls in Colorado leaves its borders, supplying seven other states and Mexico. Colorado is party to 11 interstate water agreements that obligate it to deliver water to its neighbors.
Altogether, the Roaring Fork River provides around one-tenth of the Colorado River’s flow, which is critical for Arizona, Nevada, California and parts of northern Mexico. Through TMDs, the Roaring Fork Watershed also helps Colorado deliver legally obligated water to Kansas in the Arkansas River.
Heather Tattersall Lewin, director of science and policy for the Roaring Fork Conservancy, said that the Roaring Fork Watershed is deeply connected to statewide changes in water management. “Anything that happens at the state level in water planning impacts our watershed — with water moving downstream into the Colorado River and through transmountain diversions to the Front Range, any changes in water policy or planning impact our valley.”
According to the Water Plan, “Balancing water exports from the basin [with] the need to provide for in-basin demands with limited supplies” will be a major challenge for the Roaring Fork Watershed going forward. This challenge will only grow amid the worsening effects of climate change and population growth in Colorado.
Climate change dries soils, speeds up snowmelt, and exacerbates wildfires, increasing the amount of additional water irrigators and ecosystems require to be productive. Experts estimate that total stream flows in the Upper Colorado Basin, which includes parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico, have decreased by about 5% for every basinwide temperature increase of 1 degree Fahrenheit. In the last century, this has meant a 20% reduction in the Colorado River’s annual flow, and the river could lose another 25% in the next 30 years. The basin is currently suffering its driest 22-year period in 1,200 years.
Meanwhile, estimates in the Water Plan foresee Colorado’s population growing by nearly one-third in the next 27 years, reaching a total of 7.5 million people in 2050. Much of that growth will occur in Front Range cities like Denver and Colorado Springs, some of which rely on water pumped across the Continental Divide from the Roaring Fork Watershed. While Colorado’s per capita water use has fallen in recent years,
estimates show that population growth and economic development will increase overall demand for water in the state.
Colorado’s municipal and industrial water demands are expected to grow by as much as 740,000 acre feet by the year 2050, more than twice the amount of water that can be saved by currently contemplated conservation measures. In order to meet this demand, urban developers likely will continue to acquire water from irrigators, effectively drying farms. Already, stakeholders
estimate that existing plans for these water transfers will lead to a roughly 55,000-acre reduction in Colorado’s agricultural lands in coming years.
Colorado’s $47 billion agricultural industry is by far the state’s largest water consumer, accounting for about 90% of its annual water use. Municipalities account for 7%, and industrial uses represent 3%. These numbers are generally in line with regional trends, with agriculture representing 80% of water use in the greater Colorado River Basin, which spans seven states and part of northern Mexico. Agriculture represents 13% of the state’s GDP and employs 195,000 people. The state’s most common crop is hay for feeding livestock.
Currently, Colorado already fails to meet one-fifth of its agricultural water demand. The Water Plan estimates that Colorado will fail to meet more than one-fourth of agricultural water demand in 2050, leaving fields unproductive and dry.
The Water Plan outlines a range of conservation measures for the CWCB and its partners to take that can help the state meet its demands for water. The plan calls on CWCB’s partners to invest in storage projects (ponds, reservoirs and aquifer recharge), water-efficient infrastructure and water-efficient, land-use planning. The plan also details actions that the CWCB will implement along with other state agencies, which include providing funding for water infrastructure, expanding water reuse, helping irrigators to increase agricultural efficiency and assessing river ecosystem health.
The CWCB has committed to facilitating stakeholder discussions for “impactful conversations” on the subject of new or planned TMDs that might put more strain on the Colorado River Basin’s water supplies. However, citing “ongoing litigation, interstate compact considerations and modeling constraints,” CWCB did not include a detailed analysis of TMDs and their effects on water management in the Water Plan.
The CWCB also will continue to provide grants to water projects throughout the state. The program is currently funding a study on the Crystal River, which runs through Carbondale, where water users have already suffered from shortages in recent years.