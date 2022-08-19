At a Snowmass Village Town Council meeting on Monday, elected officials supported a project that would expand the scope and size of the Little Red Schoolhouse, adding to efforts to increase child care capacity across the Roaring Fork Valley.
Projects to open new child care facilities are planned at Burlingame and in the midvalley — and in September, there will also be four available rooms in the Yellow Brick Building waiting to be filled. The Little Red Schoolhouse project will improve the building and add more classroom space. On Monday, consultants presented a feasibility study including scenarios that would add two to five more classrooms in addition to the three current ones, but Christina Holloway, director of the schoolhouse, said that she would be more comfortable with improvements that would result in only one additional classroom.
“I think eight classrooms makes me nervous because of all the other places that are being built,” Holloway told the council. “I have a substantial waitlist, but not to the point that if we filled up those classrooms in the Yellow Brick, I don’t know really how much more [need] there is outside of that, because the majority of people put their names on all the waitlists.”
A few months ago, child care programs across the valley took a chance to compare their waitlists — and found that most families put their names on lots of the same waitlists, Holloway said. When a new facility opens up closer to home or work, families tend to take their kids there. Holloway said that she had families from Basalt or further downvalley driving up to Snowmass for child care, but when a center opened in Blue Lake, several families went there instead.
“Obviously we want to keep Little Red for Snowmass residents and employees, but I think there could be potentially too many options down the road,” she said. “And who knows? We’re in a peak right now, but what if the economy changes? Those are all things to consider.”
Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, added that comparing waitlists can become tedious and local programs have not taken a hard look at their data in several months. That said, Kids First is part of a multi-county effort to launch a program that would allow families to search for providers in their area while keeping track of how many families are on how many waitlists. The program is not ready to launch yet, but Ritter and Stacy Petty, director of the Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council, said that it will benefit families and providers in many ways.
“We’re going to end up with an unduplicated list of how many kids are on a waitlist,” Petty said. “We say that there isn’t enough child care, but how do we know? If we don’t know what the demand is, how do we know?”
The Little Red Schoolhouse currently has the capacity for 30 kids a day across three classrooms. The one area where Holloway said she would like to expand her services is in infant care: The demand for infant care is greatly outweighing the supply, she said, and until more facilities open up, parents in the valley are struggling to find day care for younger kids.
“Just having a standalone infant care is not sustainable because of the staffing that’s needed,” she said. “Right now, people are just knocking on my door once their kid starts walking and is on one nap and can feed themself. Everybody wants in, and you can’t take that many kids in a day in a toddler room.”
Ritter agreed that the demand for infant and toddler care is extremely high right now, and she added that it will likely stay high even as the child care landscape changes with new programs and spaces at Burlingame and the Yellow Brick in the coming years.
“The barrier is the workforce to staff the child care programs,” she said. “The most calls are still always going to be for infants and toddlers. There are just a lot more choices for preschools. People will get on a waitlist for a preschool a year or two years ahead of time, and they just don’t have that time when they’re all of a sudden trying to go back to work and figure out infant care.”
Aspen City Council will discuss the Burlingame project at a work session on Aug. 22, and more information about the multi-county software program will be released next week. As far as the Little Red Schoolhouse is concerned, the town of Snowmass Village’s next steps are to begin the finance and design processes, find an architect to design the project and work with Holloway to move forward.