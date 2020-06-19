It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Pitkin County contact tracers, who have been working diligently to follow up with the 15 new COVID-19 patients to test positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the last 14 days.
Charlie Spickert, the county’s chief contracted epidemiologist, explained during a county Board of Health meeting on Thursday that as of two weeks ago, the Aspen Valley Hospital had tested 452 individuals with 23 netting positive results — a 5% positivity rate.
But as of Thursday, the number of patients tested had increased to 678 with 38 positives.
“Our positivity rate has crept up to 6% overall from 5%,” he said. “In the last 14 days, the positivity rate is 7%, so it’s creeping up a little bit.”
State public health officials maintain a “threshold of 10% for positivity as a measure to whether we’re doing enough testing,” Spickert continued. “We’d like to see our positivity rate stay below 5%.”
While Aspen Valley Hospital says it is still well within capacity to handle any continued uptick in cases — there is currently only one hospitalized COVID-19 patient, and that person’s condition is not critical — the contact tracers are working full throttle to assure an effective execution of the county’s “box-it-in” containment strategy. That strategy relies heavily on being able to isolate a person who tests positive for the disease, quarantine any at-risk contacts for 14 days and monitor them for symptom development.
“Some of the more recent positive cases, we’re still working through,” Spickert told media members during a call after the health board meeting. “On average, I would say each new case generates four or five new contacts.”
At that rate, assuming the lower-end estimate that each new case produces four relevant contacts, then the current case investigation team has ostensibly had to follow up with roughly 60 people, inform them of the situation and follow up with them to ensure they remain quarantined and get tested if they do present symptoms.
Kurt Dahl, Pitkin County’s environmental health manager, said while that caseload is manageable for the moment, a continued increase in the number of cases will push the team toward its capacity — although more hires are anticipated.
“It’s definitely starting to push the team,” he said, adding that numbers change daily, if not hourly. “Literally two minutes ago, our numbers changed again. Those numbers continue to rotate, and I think, really, people need to recognize that. That’s a challenge because the numbers change as we’re presenting it.”
In fact, Spickert explained, sometimes the number of cases reported on the county’s COVID-19 statistics dashboard actually decreases from day to day. For instance, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the tally of new cases was eight — but after initial investigations, that number was adjusted to seven.
“Whenever a new case is identified, we begin the contact tracing within a certain number of hours, and then sometimes, those cases may not turn out to be linked to Pitkin County,” he clarified.
That didn’t bring much comfort to health board members, who expressed concern about the uptick in cases and their own anecdotal experiences of members of the public not adhering to social distancing and mask-wearing directives.
“There’s a bit of an attitude, and the attitude is, ‘You know what? We’re just tired. Let’s take a chance. We don’t care,’” said Brent Miller, who serves on the health board.
“Maybe I’m wrong here, but other cultures have a different connection to social reinforcement and protecting each other. There’s a higher duty here. What I’m seeing is a lack of that, and I don’t know how to counter it other than somehow convincing people how serious this is,” Miller added.
Aspen Mayor Torre suggested in an email to his colleagues on the health board that the county website’s statistics page be updated to a countdown format from 18 each week — that is, to put the number of new positive cases each week in context to the maximum allowable number set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as grounds for Pitkin County’s variance from state directives.
Several board members also expressed a desire to see stronger enforcement of the public health orders, such as citations from police to individuals not following the mandates and harsher consequences for businesses not in compliance — even after having had educational communication from municipal and county officials.
“When we set up the mask mandate, we did put a fine schedule in there. It is a warning first. I believe it is a $50 fine currently. We’re working on those avenues; we’re deploying that street team,” Torre said, adding that Aspen police have issued a handful of citations already.
“My experience has been really surprising to see how much compliance has been done in other places, and in Aspen — and I would say mostly our visitors — have such a lackadaisical view on this.”
County Attorney John Ely emphasized that an outreach approach is more aligned with current law enforcement culture in the area and likely more effective than a more punitive approach overall.
“There’s been continual action on all complaints that have come up in the chain, so to speak, with situations that did not involve immediate compliance,” he said. “We haven’t done it with a hammer; we’ve done it with a communicative effort.”
But there have been measures taken for the rare cases of repeated noncompliance, he continued, including communication with the state liquor board, which he described as a sort of “nuclear option” if a business serving alcohol repeatedly operates beyond the confines of the public health orders.
“We have prepared in one instance to go to court, and are preparing to do so — if something doesn’t change the equation — as soon as tomorrow morning, as a matter of fact,” he said. “If you have an establishment and have a liquor license and can serve … and it’s midnight, you’re running a bar. Our health orders right now prohibit bars from being open right now, today.”
On Tuesday, the state announced amendments to the statewide order that took effect Thursday, including allowing museums to open and bars to open at 25% capacity. Pitkin County health officials will discuss the changes Monday and plan to make recommendations to its local order next Thursday.