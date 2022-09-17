The White River National Forest concluded Friday that the sale or lease of 30 acres of land in El Jebel is in its best interests and presents an opportunity to use the site for other community benefits such as affordable housing.
The U.S. Forest Service released a final Environmental Assessment and a draft decision on the long-planned project on Friday. The land is located along Valley Road, west of Crown Mountain Park. The property was part of a massive tree farm operated by the Forest Service from 1961 to 1986.
The 30 acres eyed for sale are on an upper bench. The EA states that the Forest Service has formally dropped earlier plans to convey an additional 40 acres of riparian area and wetlands on a lower bench along the Roaring Fork River. The lower bench, which receives significant public use, will remain in Forest Service hands. The site is located in Eagle County.
“Under the Draft Decision, all or portions of the 30-acre property could be sold or leased,” said a statement from the White River National Forest. “Eagle and Pitkin counties have been offered first right of refusal.”
Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said the county is “absolutely” still interested in acquiring the property in partnership with Pitkin County and possibly the town of Basalt. Eagle County government held “listening sessions” with interested parties in 2021 and concluded conservation, expansion of Crown Mountain Park and affordable housing, possibly for seniors, were top priorities.
Shroll said the planning hasn’t progressed enough to put a range on how many housing units Eagle County and partners would be interested in pursuing at the site. It’s a touchy subject. Many residents of the neighborhood have rallied in opposition to an unrelated, private-sector development proposal called The Fields which is in the same area. The Fields developers are seeking Eagle County approval to build up to 135 housing units.
Shroll said he realizes development along Valley Road is controversial. “If we (proposed) three Tuff sheds, somebody would be upset,” he said.
While Eagle County isn’t looking at a specific range in the number of units, the Forest Service’s Environmental Assessment tossed out some numbers.
“Our decision is limited to whether we make the parcel available for conveyance, not what the future use would be,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said. “However, we addressed potential future uses in our environmental analysis.”
The EA says that a mixed-density housing development is a possible scenario on the property, with 5 to 10 units per acre possible on some of the land and 3 to 7 units per acre possible on others.
“The upper parcel is roughly 30 acres, which would equate to a range of 90 units on the low end to a maximum of 300 units, with a more likely number closer to 200,” the EA stated. “It’s likely that any housing proposal and associated planned unit development entertained by the county would include a similar combination of densities.”
The EA stresses that once the Forest Service conveys the property “future use is no longer within its control.”
The EA also identifies potential traffic impact from a development scenario. The 200 housing units would “most likely” produce about 1,200 additional vehicle trips per day on Valley Road. Total trips would increase from the current 2,622 per day to an estimated 3,822.
Traffic generation has been one of the sore spots for neighbors in the discussion of The Fields. People are concerned about the added traffic on the narrow route without shoulders or sidewalks. The EA noted that based purely on the Highway Capacity Manual used by traffic engineers and transportation departments, Valley Road can handle 9,300 vehicles per day, something residents along the road would likely dispute.
A leader of the opposition to The Fields was assessing the EA on the conveyance of the Forest Service property and said further study was needed before she could comment.
The Forest Service has been exploring the sale or lease of the old tree farm property for at least a decade. The agency traded 132 acres of the broader site to Eagle and Pitkin counties through a land swap in the mid-1990s. Much of that land is leased for Crown Mountain Park.
The 30 acres retained by the Forest Service includes a small housing complex for its employees. There are two aging single-family homes, a bunkhouse for summer workers and two pads for mobile trailers. There are two pastures that are now fallow to the east of the housing compound and a large storage yard and open meadow to the west of the housing.
“We’re no longer able to maintain the aging buildings and other infrastructure to our standards,” Warner said.
The sale or lease is being eyed as a way for the Forest Service to get more, higher-quality housing for its employees. “That’s the biggest intent of this,” Warner said.
How that will be accomplished remains to be determined. The Forest Service could retain a small portion of the site for housing or it could take proceeds from a sale or lease and build housing elsewhere, the EA noted. There also is a scenario where it would get some of the affordable housing developed by the counties on the site. That will be determined in the coming months, Warner said.
Once the Forest Service reaches a final decision on the conveyance of the property, it will go through a strictly mandated process to determine the value. Under the federal process, the appraisal determines the required sale price.
“It’s not like a normal type of real estate transaction where there is negotiation,” Warner said. Instead, the price will be take-it-or-leave-it.
If the counties pass on the deal, the property would be offered for sale or lease to any parties.
The release of the draft decision on Friday triggers a 45-day objection period.
The Forest Service will host a public open house to answer questions about the draft decision on Oct. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Eagle County office and community center in El Jebel, adjacent to Crown Mountain Park. The EA pertains only to the decision to sell or lease the property. Potential future uses aren’t part of the Forest Service’s process.
“This is different for folks,” Warner said, referring to the limited scope of the review.
If the counties proceed with a land-use application, they would host separate public hearings on their plans.