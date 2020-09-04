The White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management are modifying the closure area for the Grizzly Creek Fire beginning today.
The closure area is being reduced to better align with current fire suppression and suppression repair activities, according to a joint news release issued Thursday by the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service.
“We know there is a lot of interest in accessing these areas for recreation, including hunting,” BLM Colorado River Valley Field Manager Larry Sandoval said in a prepared statement. “We’ve reduced the closure area where it is safe to do so.”
“We still have more than 600 personnel working this 32,000-acre fire, which is not fully contained,” White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said in the release. “Many areas near the Grizzly Creek Fire remain closed for firefighter and public safety."
The Coffee Pot Road and Transfer Trail Road remain closed. The western boundary of the closure includes Forest Service Roads 602 and 637.
The Boy Scout/Lookout Mountain, Grizzly Creek, Hanging Lake, Mitchell Creek, and No Name trails are closed. The recreation areas and boat ramps on the Colorado River from Dotsero through Glenwood Canyon to No Name are closed. Above Dotsero, Cottonwood Landing is open to put in and take out. Lyons Campground is open to take out only.
The Sweetwater Road is open and offers an alternate access point into the eastern Flat Tops Wilderness. Clinetop Mesa Road is open. The Heart Lake and Deep Lake area is open and accessible from the west. The BLM trails at Onion Ridge and Keyser Creek are open.
BLM and White River National Forest officials will continue to review area closures and will make further modifications if circumstances allow, the release states.
Also on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet toured areas of Glenwood Canyon near the wildfire. Later in the day, he announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has approved the first tranche of Emergency Watershed Protection, or EWP, funds for $5 million worth of projects in Colorado to mitigate and recover from wildfires.
The funding will benefit EWP projects in Garfield, Mesa, Larimer and Grand counties. The announcement follows Bennet’s call for the USDA to quickly approve funding for wildfire recovery.
“We’re deeply grateful to NRCS for quickly and efficiently approving these funds to mitigate damage in Colorado communities affected by wildfires,” Bennet said.
“I’ve seen a lot of wildfires and disasters in the last decade that I’ve served in the Senate, and Coloradans always pull together in times of crisis to overcome the devastation and build back even stronger than before. I know this time will be no different. …I’m committed to continue collaborating with you all to secure additional federal resources for wildfire recovery.”
Bennet’s visit to the canyon was labeled as a “watershed restoration tour” of the Hanging Lake Tunnel complex and the Grizzly Creek Watershed. He was accompanied by numerous local, state and federal officials.
He and others discussed the critical role that the EWP program will play to help protect watersheds, private property, infrastructure and Glenwood Springs’ water supply.
In addition to EWP funds, each state and federal agency outlined the additional resources that may be available to assist with watershed restoration and protection of the canyon. Bennet will continue to collaborate with all of the partners, a news release says.
On Wednesday, Bennet and other members of the Colorado delegation urged the USDA to approve the City of Glenwood Springs’ request for additional financial assistance. Last week, Bennet and the entire Colorado congressional delegation urged President Trump to approve the request from the state for additional resources to combat wildfires.
In the release, which was issued by Bennet’s office, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa said the city was grateful to Bennet, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton and their staff for “helping us to get the support we so desperately need. …Clean water is life and the functionality and resiliency of our infrastructure are critical for all rural communities in the West.”
She added, “Sen. Bennet has reached out to us many times since the start of the Grizzly Creek Fire, visited us twice, and reached out to numerous federal departments to connect us with potential resources. We greatly appreciate that Sen. Bennet understands the scope of this disaster, and that he has been with us at our time of most urgent need.”