The U.S. Forest Service plans to remove three buildings on its property on Main Street in Carbondale and replace them with a new 6,800-square-foot office and visitor’s information area in 2024.
The agency said Friday the aging current facilities no longer meet the needs of the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District and are costly to maintain. The existing office building was constructed in 1939 as the district ranger’s residence. The visitor information area was added in 1995.
“The existing facility was never designed for its current use,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in a prepared statement. “Currently employees are working out of basement offices and two separate buildings, and the conference room isn’t big enough to hold a regular staff meeting.”
The new building will be constructed after the three existing buildings are removed. “The new building is intended to better meld with existing buildings and structures in the downtown Carbondale area,” the news release said.
“The new office will meet the district’s needs as well as be better equipped to host events, provide improved access for disabled visitors, and be more energy efficient,” Warner said. “We have had the existing buildings assessed several times, and they have not been found to be historically significant because they have been altered over the years.”
The Forest Service has opened the construction bidding process for the project. Local contractors are encouraged to submit bids. For more information about the bidding process, including a July 27 pre-bid site visit, contact Mike Ross, 970-846-6864. Bids will be accepted through Aug. 21, 2023.
Work is expected to begin in early 2024 and last 18 to 24 months. Neighborhood sidewalks might require closures during construction. Two spruce trees on the property will be removed for the redevelopment but the large spruce tree at Weant Boulevard and Main Street, which is decorated each holiday season, will not be affected.
The White River National Forest is receiving nearly $4.5 million from the Great American Act Legacy Restoration Fund, which will cover much of the anticipated costs of the project. The remaining balance will likely be funded with money generated from the sale of Forest Service property, the agency said.