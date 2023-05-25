For the fourth consecutive summer, the U.S. Forest Service won’t operate an office in Aspen where the public can inquire about activities on the White River National Forest.
The agency on Tuesday announced summer hours in its public offices on the White River. The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District’s office at 620 Main St. in Carbondale will be open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Forest Service used to have public hours at its Aspen facilities at 806 W. Hallam St. on the S-curves but hasn’t staffed the center since 2019, according to David Boyd, public affairs officer for the White River National Forest.
The goal of the agency is to operate a combined visitors center with the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and other entities.
“We’re working toward that. We’re not there yet,” Boyd said.
Until that happens, people can get information about the forest opportunities from ACRA at its various contact points or it can call the Carbondale office of the Forest Service, Boyd said. The number at the Carbondale office of the Forest Service is 970-963-2266.
Boyd said the decision not to operate a visitors center in Aspen was made when the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District assessed how to stretch its limited funds.
“There’s more walk-in traffic in Carbondale than there was in Aspen,” he said.
The Forest Service operates offices with accessibility to the public in Meeker, Silverthorne, Minturn, Rifle, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. In the Aspen area, the Forest Service has contact with hundreds of thousands of forest visitors in Maroon Creek Valley. The agency operates a welcome center on Maroon Creek Road and rangers and other personnel are regularly roaming the facilities at and around Maroon Lake.
The Forest Service’s stance on operating a visitors center in Aspen has been a bit aimless over the years. In 2015, it shifted its center away from its S-curves headquarters to the base of Aspen Highlands. Aspen Skiing Co. provided space at Highlands, where buses load for the scenic tour up to Maroon Lake. In 2016, the Forest Service moved back to its S-curves property where it operated a center in conjunction with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. The open space program needed to relocate while its permanent home was under construction. The county department remodeled the interior and exterior of the Forest Service space in lieu of rent.
Once it moved out of the space, the Forest Service declined to operate the visitors center on its own. The Forest Service has also explored selling or leasing 2.13 acres of its West Hallam Street campus to local entities for a combined affordable housing complex. Colorado Mountain College, Aspen, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Aspen Valley Hospital and the Aspen School District contributed funds for a feasibility study of the housing concept in 2021.