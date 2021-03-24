Two existing homes on Ute Avenue that are part of the same development are requesting amendments to their original approvals in order to increase their square footage through the city’s transferable development rights program. City council approved the first reading of the application on Tuesday night, and it will come before council again with a public hearing on April 27.
The application seeks to add an additional 500 square feet to each of the single-family homes, located at 1001 and 1011 Ute Ave. This would be done by purchasing and “landing” Transfer of Development Rights, or TDRs.
The properties are in the moderate density residential zone district. This zone district allows for the extinguishment of one TDR per residence on a parcel with up to 15,000 square feet of net lot area, permitting an expansion of up to 250 square feet of floor area. A TDR is the transfer of a building right from a historic property elsewhere in the city of Aspen and can be purchased on the free market for about $250,000. Nonhistoric properties with a net lot area of 15,000 square feet or larger are eligible to use up to two TDRs. Both of these properties exceed 15,000 square feet and can extinguish two TDRs, resulting in an additional 500 square feet of floor area each.
The applicants are planning to enclose existing patio spaces. Each home was originally approved to build 5,040 square feet of total floor area, which is more than the zoning allows. But in the original approval process for the subdivision, in 2006, allowances were made for amenities that include a public outdoor space right of way and three tennis courts which can be used by guests of The Gant, located across from the properties.
“Both homeowners — they are separate homeowners — are interested in fully enclosing these patio spaces to make them part of the homes,” said Chris Bendon, of Bendon Adams, who is representing the applicants.
Enclosing these spaces would increase the conditioned, indoor area of each property but would not increase the visible mass of the structures. Because these areas are not fully enclosed, they do not currently count toward floor area.
The home at 1001 Ute Ave. is owned by Ute Mesa Lot 1 LLC, represented by Leathem Stearn. It is currently a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 20,740-square-foot home listed for $75 million on Christie’s International Real Estate. It features an indoor lap pool, bowling alley and spa. The other home, at 1011 Ute Ave., is a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 16,726-square-foot home that sold for $22 million in 2020 to Christy Thompson, daughter of late Texas oil executive J. Cleo Thompson.
The homes are on a 7-acre land parcel acquired by Stearn for around $4.5 million in the mid-2000s. The homes’ original approvals granted 5,040 square feet of floor area, but elements of the home — such as basements — count for a significantly smaller percentage of floor area, which is why the total square footage is more.
Because it was first reading, Aspen City Council did not thoroughly review the application. City staff recommended that the application get a second hearing so the applicant can have a public hearing. Staff is recommending denial of the application on second hearing, saying, “Increasing the bulk and mass of these dwellings is inconsistent with previous approvals and weakens any visual relationship to the surrounding neighborhood,” according to a memo.