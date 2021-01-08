Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler called it “fantastic news,” and the Pitkin County Board of Health agreed — on Saturday, Pitkin County residents 70 years of age and older will start to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to Ressler, AVH received 100 doses of vaccine this week and expects another 1,000 doses next.
One hundred Pitkin County residents — who must be 70 years of age and older who pre-registered for the vaccine — will on Saturday be “randomly selected” for a vaccination appointment.
Additionally, next week’s shipment of 1,000 vaccine doses will actually translate into approximately 1,100 doses administered, an idiosyncrasy bespoke to that batch’s brand, Ressler explained. While the initial 100 delivery received this week were vaccines manufactured by Moderna, the pending delivery will be of Pfizer’s vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration in December said produced up to 40% more doses than expected per vial.
“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” the FDA said in a tweeted statement Dec. 16.
Ressler did the math for the local situation during Thursday’s health board meeting.
“It will be 1,000 Pfizer [vaccines] that many of you have seen or heard, actually, you can get an extra dose … out of the vials,” he said. “So, that will actually amount to probably more like 1,100.”
Ressler said that when an individual receives the first dose of vaccine, they will be informed of when they will need to have their second dose administered.
“We are also working on the ability to go ahead and schedule them right at that time,” he continued.
Although the first 100 Pitkin County residents at least 70 years old set to be vaccinated this Saturday will be selected at random, such a protocol may not be the case moving forward. Instead, public health officials will form a policy group, which may take into account factors like pre-existing health conditions when determining which residents should be prioritized following vaccination of the 70-and-older, full-time-resident group.
Specific details concerning that policy group were not immediately available Thursday but are expected to be announced Friday morning officials said.
“We don’t want to confuse people,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County interim public health director, said. “The policy group, I think, is really going to really be helping us look at everyone else after we get through those that are 70 and over.”
From pre-registration to vaccination
Between AVH and Community Health Services, as of Thursday, 820 vaccines had been administered in Pitkin County, largely to health care workers, long-term care residents and public safety professionals.
Pitkin County has encouraged residents to complete its vaccine pre-registration form online at covid19.pitkincounty.com/vaccine/
As of Thursday, more than 5,266 individuals — of all ages — had completed Pitkin County’s vaccine pre-registration form. Over 1,600 of those pre-registered individuals are at least 70 years old, according to Pitkin County Public Health. Individuals selected for this Saturday’s vaccination will receive an email from Pitkin County Public Health about scheduling their appointment.
Citing security concerns, officials did not disclose publicly where this weekend’s clinic would be, other than to say it would be operated by AVH. Information about additional vaccination appointments is anticipated in the coming days, public health officials said Thursday.
According to Pitkin County Public Health, the supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines received by the state from mid-January to late February will first be allocated to completing vaccinations for moderate risk health care workers, first responders and adults 70 years of age and older. After completing vaccinating these prioritized groups, Pitkin County will be ready to vaccinate front-line essential workers, including teachers and child care workers, likely beginning at the end of February, per state guidelines.
Red-level restrictions not off table
Following a lengthy meeting Thursday, the health board will meet again on Monday to determine whether or not it should impose additional restrictions — including the possibility of closing indoor dining. The board did not take immediate action Thursday, instead opting to wait until Monday in order to receive additional public comment.
“We can’t just keep postponing this decision just because it’s painful,” board member Brent Miller said. “These are serious times.”
As of Thursday, Pitkin County’s two-week incidence rate was well into red-level metrics, at 2,230 per 100,000 residents.