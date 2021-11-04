Children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a handful of vaccine clinics in Pitkin County beginning next week.
Late last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine for emergency use in children. The FDA’s decision was followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that kids 5-11 should be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Across the state, the 6- to 11-year-olds have the highest incidence rate currently of COVID-19 of any other age group,” Jordana Sabella, Pitkin County Public Health director, said Wednesday. “This is really an opportune time to be able to have the vaccine become available.”
Pitkin County Public Health, Community Health Services and other local organizations will host a vaccine clinic for children in Aspen High School’s gymnasium on Nov. 12, 3-6 p.m., with second doses scheduled for Dec. 3.
The state, by way of its mobile vaccine clinic, will also put on vaccination clinics in the Basalt Elementary School parking lot on Nov. 16-17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with second doses scheduled for Dec. 8.
“They come and they set up in parking lots,” Sabella said of the state’s mobile vaccination clinics. “They’ve got a little area outside where they check people in and have people fill out a little bit of paperwork and then when it’s their turn they hop up on the bus.”
Based upon the latest census data, Sabella estimated that roughly 900 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pitkin County.
“We have seen a great deal of interest in vaccinations locally,” Sabella said. “With all of those clinics that are being offered we have the capacity to be able to provide vaccines … for every kid in that age group if they are indeed interested.”
Two more vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 will also occur in Aspen Middle School’s parking lot on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 with second doses slated for Dec. 10.
Sabella said more information concerning scheduling for the upcoming vaccine clinics would be made available during tonight’s virtual town hall meeting related to the vaccine rollout for 5- to 11-year-olds. The meeting is scheduled for 6-7 p.m.
“This vaccine has been extremely well tested, well researched,” Sabella said. “We have a lot of confidence about the safety and the benefits of this vaccine.”
The town hall will feature a panel that includes: county epidemiologist Josh Vance, county vaccination coordinator Carly Senst, pediatric practitioner Dr. Mary Harris and Aspen Valley Hospital emergency medicine Dr. Catherine Bernard. Thursday’s town hall also will feature a Q&A session.
Bernard pointed out Wednesday that although Aspen Valley Hospital’s capacity has been “comfortable,” that has not been the trend statewide. According to state public health data, as of Oct. 26, 91% of acute care beds were in use, as were 93% of intensive care unit beds.
Those numbers have emergency medical doctors like Bernard concerned.
“We really transfer out the sickest of our patients … major trauma patients, stroke, heart attack and COVID patients who need ventilatory support,” Bernard said. “All of the smaller places like ourselves funnel into those bigger places. …We’re all really connected.”
Dr. Christa Gieszl, who serves as vice chair on the Pitkin County Board of Health and was elected to the Aspen School District Board of Education on Tuesday, said getting more eligible children vaccinated is the key to returning to a normal education experience for students.
Gieszl said her 13-year-old child had already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that her 11-year-old twins would also receive their shots as soon as possible.
“There is a benefit to the child, but perhaps there is even a bigger benefit with this to the whole community,” Gieszl said. “Keeping the kids in school, keeping them on the sports teams … getting life back to what it was before.”