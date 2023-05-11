The occupant of the Valley Fine Art space next door to the Wheeler Opera House should be an art gallery above all else, the Aspen City Council decided on Tuesday.
The city of Aspen will issue a request for proposals next month for a gallery to operate in the space, which the city owns, as well as the Wheeler. Valley Fine Art’s lease runs out in November, and while its owner, Mia Valley, will be able to submit a response to the request for proposals (RFP), the council decided itwould like to open the doors to other interested businesses in order to provide fairness.
During a discussion on May 2, council members expressed support for either a gallery or a food and beverage service to occupy the space, but they shifted course Tuesday after a majority of the council expressed the RFP should be limited to businesses focused on local art sales.
“I do not think that it’s an appropriate space for just a food vendor,” Mayor Torre said Tuesday. “I think that it should be a gallery first. If that gallery wanted to do grab-n-go items or a cooler or something like that, that was fine with me, but I had no intention of supporting just a food outlet there.”
The council voted 3-2 to change the RFP language, with council members Bill Guth and Sam Rose in the minority. Rose said that he thought the city would be doing its due diligence by including food services in the RFP and was interested in exploring those options. Guth added on Wednesday that he was disappointed by the council’s decision because he saw it as an opportunity to increase the community benefit of the space.
“I think we have plenty of art galleries serving that niche for our locals, our tourists,” he said Tuesday. “I don’t think we’d be filling an unmet need by any stretch of the imagination by renewing her lease, and I think that there are other uses — and I’m open to other ideas, by the way — that would provide much greater community utility than a retail art shop.”
Guth and other council members expressed their appreciation for Valley and her business. The gallery has operated in the space since 2006, with some interruptions due to construction projects over the years, and for at least that long, an art gallery has occupied the property, Wheeler Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said on May 2. Valley also spoke to the council during that work session and said she hoped she will be able to renew her lease.
“I have been in the space and have been a loyal tenant for all these years,” she said. “I’ve always paid my rent, never had a problem, I’m probably the quietest tenant ever. Anyway, I’ve gone through a lot with the space.”
She added that when she first moved in, she was told by the city that she could stay for as long as she liked, and after a remodel project, it never occurred to her to plan to move if the lease wasn’t renewed.
“I just hope that I can renew,” she said. “I just wonder how expensive it would be to keep renewing or finding and renewing a different person if they don’t make it.”
The city hopes to issue the RFP by the end of June.