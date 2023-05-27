Roaring Fork Valley fire chiefs aren’t alarmists but they are sticklers for detail and preparation, so they have their departments prepared for what could be a very active whitewater season.
The crews at the Aspen, Roaring Fork and Carbondale fire departments accelerated their swift water rescue training this year because of the ample snowpack and potential for big runoff.
“Every year at this time we get prepared,” said Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine. “This year is a little more heightened due to the snowpack.”
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue has already held dry-land training sessions and refreshers on swiftwater rescue procedures, said Daniel Palmer, division chief in training. Practice of swiftwater rescues in the Roaring Fork River will start in early June.
High water levels are expected this weekend well into June. The Roaring Fork River near Emma is flowing at 1,610 cubic feet per second. The average for this time of year is 1,190 cfs, so this year is 35% higher. The Crystal River near Redstone is flowing at 1,560 cfs, or 58% higher than average.
Palmer said boaters in private watercraft should be vigilant about scouting the water they will be traveling in, as commercial rafting companies do. It’s vital to know the location of strainers — trees that let water pass by but can snare rafts and kayaks — and other hazards.
“You don’t know what debris is coming down or what’s underwater,” Palmer said.
Carbondale Fire Chief Rob Goodwin and his team are concerned enough about the high water that they are taking special precautions. Typically starting on Memorial Day weekend, the department starts special patrols in parts of its district such as Missouri Heights for wildland fire patrol. Because of the wet spring and the remaining snowpack, they will delay that patrol and instead have personnel keeping an eye on the rivers and streams. A minimum of one engine will be on patrol per day. They will look for everything from boaters in distress to debris getting lodged in culverts and on bridge piers.
Goodwin also urged people to scout in advance of entering the water this season since the river channels have already been altered.
“Everything has changed this year,” he said.
The fire departments have mutual aid agreements where they help one another in the territories where their districts meet. Each of the departments has swiftwater rescue teams with personnel who are specially trained to get in the water to help people in distress.
Palmer said when Roaring Fork Fire Rescue gets a call of someone in the river, one of their first goals is to put a member of the team downriver so they can “contain the incident.” Then other team members attempt to locate the victim or victims. Tools of the trade include pike poles that are used to reach out to swimmers to have them clasp on. Rescuers also have throw bags attached to rope that they fling out to swimmers. If those methods aren’t feasible, rescuers use paddle boards or an open-ended raft where people in distress can be swept up. A final maneuver is putting a rescuer in the water, usually tethered to a rope held by team members on both banks.
The local departments are now employing drones to assess incidents and locate possible victims in the water.
“If you are thermal imaging, a body in water glows,” Palmer said.
Most boating incidents end with a self-rescue or a body recovery, Palmer noted. The departments also receive multiple calls each season about empty rafts or kayaks spotted on waterways. It’s vital for the parties with the watercraft to call in even if no help is necessary. The departments need to know all parties are safe. Otherwise, they will spend time and resources searching for people in the water.
“We treat every call we get as an emergency,” Balentine said.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson concurred.
“We get multiple calls of a kayak floating down the river, a raft floating down the river,” he said.
They have to assume someone is in distress until they learn otherwise. Palmer stressed that when there is an incident, try to call immediately. Provide information on how many people were in the boat, how many self-rescued, any injury or medical condition, location and best access.
For the record, the fire departments will save people but they won’t retrieve rafts, kayaks or other watercraft that are on the loose. They have enough to worry about.
“This is really labor intensive when we get somebody in the water,” Thompson said.