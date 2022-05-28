Billy Williams, a store manager at Clark’s Market Aspen, has been ordering baby formula for weeks. Every week his shipment arrives, but without the formula.
“We ordered today, and I don’t know if it’ll come in. It hasn’t been, but I ordered just in case,” he said Friday. “We got a few girls here that’ve been trying to get stuff for their babies — it’s been more than a month.”
The Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that was temporarily shut down in February is expected to reopen June 4, according to national reports. But Williams isn’t optimistic about an immediate fix for the supply locally.
“They said they were opening the plant back up about a week ago, but even when they open back up, it’s going to take a while,” he said. “To be honest, it’s going to be a couple of months before we get any.”
In the immediate term, people throughout the Roaring Fork Valley are doing what they can to make sure infants have access to the formula they need. Family Visitor Programs, an agency based in Glenwood Springs that offers free family programs and home visits, recently sent a staff member to Grand Junction in search of formula.
Family Visitor Programs Executive Director Andrew Romanoff said the trip was a successful one — the program procured 27 cans of baby formula, enough to help the organization’s most in-need families — but it was a short-term solution. It’s enough to last fewer than two weeks, most likely.
And while Grand Junction seems to be among the nearest locations that, at least at the moment, has formula in stock, Romanoff said his staff remained mindful of the national shortage even when stocking up for the Roaring Fork Valley.
“We made sure not to pick up any cans that would deprive high-need babies — with particular allergies or preemies — so we didn’t pick up any special-needs formula,” he said. “This is a Band-Aid on a national problem.”
According to retail price-tracking firm Datasembly, as reported by Bloomberg, Colorado was experiencing a 73% baby formula shortage in the week ending May 21. On May 17, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced a partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation.
“MMB is a nonprofit program of Arvada-based Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation. For nearly 40 years, MMB has collected, processed and distributed donor human milk to babies throughout the country,” a news release from the Colorado Department of Human Services explains. “Women and families can donate or purchase milk from anywhere in the state; individuals can also give financial assistance to support costs to families.”
Shirley Ritter, director of the city of Aspen’s Kids First early childhood resource center, was made aware of the state’s partnership with MMB through a recent email from the governor’s office but is awaiting details.
“How it’s supposed to be distributed and how its’ going to work, I don’t really know,” she said.
Kids First has been in communication with Aspen Family Connections and Community Health Services, which in turn works with local chapters of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. Kids First hasn’t worked directly with many families on issues related to the baby formula shortage, Ritter noted.
“Mostly, in the child care world, parents will supply the formula or the breast milk or whatever it is that they choose for their baby,” she said.
Supply-chain issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic were already straining baby formula inventories, but it was the closure of the Abbott plant that turned the pressure into a national emergency. Most formulas supplied through Colorado WIC, including Enfamil formulas, aren’t manufactured by Abbott, according to the COWIC website.
“The recalled formulas that impact Colorado WIC clients are Alimentum, EleCare, EleCare Junior, Similac 60/40 and Human Milk Fortifier (HMF) powdered formulas,” the website specifies. “The recall does not include liquid formula products.”
That mirrors what Hazzell Chevez, an El Jebel-based Eagle County WIC specialist, has experienced so far with her clients — namely, that while she knows there are issues, she and her colleagues have not received many calls about the matter locally.
“I really haven’t heard from any of my clients here in El Jebel, Basalt or Aspen that are struggling to buy formula,” she said, acknowledging that she just returned to work after a two-week vacation. “I went to the office today and talked to the person who [manages] the front desk — usually, if people cannot reach out to me, they will call her or come to see her, but nobody has.”
That said, she has received calls from two “pediatric partners” hoping to refer clients to her, Chevez continued.
“One called me maybe two weeks ago, and the other only left a message,” she said of the mothers. “I reached out to one, but she is not on the WIC program. I gave her some advice about where she could get the formula or about the milk bank, which she can also buy.”
At a more grassroots level, Chevez said she was aware of a local Facebook group in which parents can put out requests seeking formula or, for those with a surplus, they can post about that, too. Some mothers are pumping extra milk and freezing it to help their neighbors, she said.
“I have seen that,” she said, adding that some hospitals have programs, as well.