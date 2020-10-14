A regional collaboration between local employers, doctors and hospitals known as the Valley Health Alliance, or VHA, has laid the groundwork for new health insurance choices this fall for businesses and individuals between Aspen and Parachute.
United Healthcare and its subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, will be competing head-to-head with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in the small-group and individual health insurance markets, thanks in large part to the work of the VHA.
A comparison of rates with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield indicates that both United Healthcare and Rocky Mountain Health Plans are offering plans that are either more affordable or highly competitive at every premium and benefit level, according to a VHA press release. The plans are available for purchase beginning November 1.
The VHA will host a public Facebook Live community event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in order to introduce the new plans and share some of the details about “why this health insurance market is once again competitive,” the release outlines.
The Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and the Western Garfield County Chamber of Commerce will broadcast the event simultaneously on their respective Facebook pages.
The presentation will include representatives from both insurance companies, doctors and hospital managers, members of the VHA board of directors and representatives from the five chambers of commerce of the communities impacted. Additionally, an insurance broker who works with companies setting up Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Plans — an alternative to small group plans — will also provide information. Aspen Skiing Co. Senior Vice President and Chief of Human Resources Jim Laing will moderate the event.
“Health insurance costs have been an ongoing challenge for businesses of all sizes, as well as for individuals,” Laing said. “Thanks to the hard work and collaboration through the Valley Health Alliance of local health care providers and employers between Aspen and Parachute, things are starting to change.”
Aspen Chamber Resort Association CEO Debbie Braun said in a statement that she hopes to see high viewership for the community event.
“Thursday’s presentation will be a great opportunity for business owners, employees, HR reps, sole proprietors and individuals to learn more about their new health insurance options,” she said. “I and other chamber directors encourage people to tune in.”