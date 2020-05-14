The Valley View Hospital executive team has accepted a 10% pay cut in order to further cushion against the financial hardships brought on by COVID-19 — but about 100 people have lost their jobs entirely, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.
That represents approximately 10% of staff, VVH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Brian Murphy — whose income also was reduced — said in an internal email.
“As most of you are aware, this COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare world in extraordinary and unprecedented ways,” he wrote. “Like other hospitals, our income has been dramatically reduced and the future of healthcare reimbursement has changed significantly. We need you to know that we have very difficult financial decisions in the coming days and weeks ahead that we could not have foreseen only a couple of months ago.”
The hospital was able to fund “just one month of employee salaries” and benefits, Murphy’s email continues, adding that the administration is “pursuing every avenue to offset the losses from COVID-19.”
Stacey Gavrell, both executive director of the Valley View Foundation and chief community relations officer for the hospital itself, described the decisions as “difficult” and “painful.”
In addition to executive pay cuts and staff reductions, the hospital has also had to sunset community initiatives, such as the HealthQuest wellness program offered to local businesses and providing athletic trainers to three area high schools, she continued.
“Those are also difficult decisions because it’s been awesome to be able to provide them, but we’ve got to refocus and ensure our patient care,” Gavrell said. “For 2020, from COVID, we’re projecting a $30 million to $45 million reduction in income. We’re not sure if or when patient volumes will return to what has been historic levels. We as a community have been very fortunate that none of our hospitals here locally have been overwhelmed, but it’s not like a light switch has been turned and we’re done with COVID. We’re hopeful that patients will return to see their providers and get the care that they need but a lot has changed.”
A statewide public health order mandated a suspension in elective surgeries, and hospitals are still regionally and nationally reeling from the financial consequences of that directive.
Aspen Valley Hospital, too, is feeling those repercussions — albeit not to the extent of requiring to lay off staff, CEO Dave Ressler said.
“We are not in that position at this time, or at least we have not determined that we are at a point where we would need to have a reduction in force, but we are exposed to similar dynamics that Valley View is experiencing, as are all hospitals in the country by thawing to suspend our elective surgeries and are still experiencing low volumes in the suppression plan,” he said. “We are completely sympathetic to the pressures that Valley View has responded to. In our particular case, we have told our staff that we are essentially in the midst of a hiring freeze.”
It’s not just a decline in revenue that’s created the financial hardships for hospitals, Gavrell noted. As layoffs across seemingly nearly every sector impacts the workforce — Pitkin County, for instance, has already seen more than 20% unemployment claims — an increased number of people are turning to Medicaid, which doesn’t bode well for hospitals’ bottom line.
“The state is projecting a 40% increase in Medicaid enrollment,” she said. “For Valley View, that translates to additional losses. That’s something we’re looking at for 2020 and in future years.”
Indeed, Murphy commented on that increase in his email to staff.
“We project additional losses of $13.5 million annually due to increases in Medicaid enrollment,” he said after noting the aforementioned $30 million to $45 million estimated decrease from the suspended elective surgeries and patients’ continued trepidation toward going to the hospital out of fear that health care facilities currently serve as COVID-19 hotspots.
As for absorbing the lost positions, Gavrell said that although painful for all involved, the circumstances have proven an opportunity for innovation.
“We’re asking people to do more. This is an extraordinary organization,” she assured, explicitly including those who have recently lost their jobs in that tally. “We’re going to be trying to get the most out of every minute of the day. Can we reorganize our work? Can we be more efficient? How can we work smarter? So [we’re] opening up those conversations in the next weeks and months to come.”