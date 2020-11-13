Valley View Hospital announced this week that its ValleyOrtho location in downtown Aspen will open Dec. 1 — the same date rival Aspen Valley Hospital’s merger with The Steadman Clinic commences.
In addition to its launch date, the orthopedic center will also maintain competitiveness in the local market by boasting surgeons Tomas Pevny and Mark Purnell ― longtime Aspen orthopedic experts who have joined Valley View’s established ValleyOrtho orthopedics ― as the mainstay physicians behind the practice.
“We are proud to officially open our new ValleyOrtho office in downtown Aspen and welcome Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell to our dedicated group of providers,” Dr. Brian Murphy, Valley View CEO, said in a statement. “Quality, trust and teamwork are at the forefront of our mission at Valley View, and we are committed to provide compassionate and coordinated care. This new location will allow our patients to see their highly-respected physicians and surgeons conveniently near their homes.”
Drs. Pevny and Purnell join Drs. Ferdinand “Tito” Liotta, Christopher George, Michael Grillot, Chad Mahan and Noel Armstrong at ValleyOrtho, formerly Glenwood Orthopedics Center and Foot and Ankle Center at Valley View.
Situated in Obermeyer Place, the new ValleyOrtho office is located at 101 Founders Place, Suite 104.
“ValleyOrtho’s team of surgeons, physician’s assistants, athletic trainers and nurses provides high-quality musculoskeletal care to its patients,” a Thursday Valley View press release read. “The team’s areas of expertise include hand and wrist, shoulder, elbow, knee, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine and revisions.”