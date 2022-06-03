It felt like a “kick in the stomach” when Drs. Tomas Pevny and Mark Purnell — longtime Aspen orthopedic experts — didn’t survive the merger between Aspen Valley Hospital and The Steadman Clinic, Pevny acknowledged to a packed room Thursday.
But the mood was light as fellow medical professionals, former and current patients and other stakeholders crowded into the Victorian building at 132 W. Main St. for the ValleyOrtho ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“Our vision here is to provide comprehensive, world-class orthopedic care — not just in the upper valley, midvalley, lower valley, but in the whole valley and beyond,” Pevny continued.
The new space boasts five exam rooms and a small conference room — which Pevny said in a separate interview that he, Purnell and his other teammates plan to use for educational purposes among colleagues.
“We have five exam rooms — they’re all very spacious. It’s not like your typical office, cold room. So they all each kind of have their own little character, which is nice for people,” he said of the patient experience. As for the conference room, “our plan is, now that we’ve had this grand opening, is to do a lot of small, educational activities for the primary care doctors, for the physical therapists,” he continued. “And so we’ll be able to give talks back there.”
Between Pevny — who started his Aspen career in 1995 — and Purnell — who’s been a staple to the orthopedic scene since 1985 — the two surgeons together have roughly seven decades of professional experience.
Pevny said that it was their longtime relationships not only with each other — “myself and Mark Purnell, we’ve been partners forever,” he quipped — but with the larger community that allowed them to transition from the AVH team to Valley View Hospital and, in turn, ValleyOrtho.
“The orthopedic landscape changed quite a bit in the last couple of years,” he said. “When things changed around here, we brainstormed and had to figure out what we were going to do. And luckily, we have good relationships with all the people down at Valley View, so it just became kind of a natural fit for us to join them.
“So they approached us and we became part of this new group called ValleyOrtho,” he continued.
In addition to the exam rooms, the downtown Aspen office also has X-ray capacities, so patients can have that done on-site as needed. While it “didn’t make sense” to install an MRI in the space, there will be one in the Midvalley Medical Center, at the intersection of Highway 82 and Original Road.
“There was an old surgery center there — Valley View purchased it, and they’re refurbishing it,” he said. “We also purchased a robot; we’re putting [that] in the midvalley. So we’ll be able to do total joint replacement in the midvalley as well. A lot of exciting stuff.”
It’s all part of a larger strategic plan. ValleyOrtho’s team of board-certified surgeons, physician’s assistants, athletic trainers and nurses “provide high quality, evidenced-based, musculoskeletal care to their patients,” a press release announcing the Aspen office opening notes. “The team’s areas of expertise include knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, elbow, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture management, acute and chronic injury management and beyond.”