State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco was celebrated as a success story of the mission of the Latinx House’s Raizado Festival in Friday’s panel discussions.
Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, is in her first year of service as the first Mexican-born Latina in the state legislature. She participated in a solo panel to conclude Friday’s festivities at Aspen Meadows, and was peppered with questions from moderator Arantxa Loizaga of Noticias Telemundo about her stance on political issues, her emergence and how to elevate other Latinos in the political landscape.
“I think COVID really brought to light many inequalities in my district,” Velasco said when asked when she decided to become a community organizer.
At the time the pandemic got underway, Velasco was working as an interpreter in local hospitals and had to fight for vaccinations and personal protection equipment because she and her staff were not considered health care workers. She added that 70% of local COVID cases were Latino, despite only accounting for 30% of the local population.
“I saw so many gaps and so many people being left behind,” Velasco said. “And I was like, ‘I have a job to do.’”
Velasco was sworn in on Jan. 9 after defeating Republican incumbent Perry Will in November’s contest for state House District 57. She raised $150,000 on a grassroots campaign, claiming that many of her contributors could not approach the $400 maximum contribution.
In her first eight months in office, she’s worked heavily on language access and environmental bills.
An earlier panel in the day, called “Local Priorities Scaling to National Change,” discussed the issues of Velasco’s constituents and many of the obstacles she faced growing up on the Western Slope as an immigrant — many of which are more dire today.
For Norma Guzman Durán, dean of the School of Business at Colorado Mountain College, it all stems back to housing.
“There are positions that remain unfilled (due to affordability of housing). That cascade effect when you don’t have housing affects everything on the employment side because if you don’t have housing, you don’t have employees,” Guzman Durán said. “The housing is the biggest challenge, but at the same time you need to have a degree to afford it.”
Guzman Durán said the local Latino community, emerging as a demographic majority, are getting educational degrees at a much slimmer rate than their white counterparts, resulting in underrepresentation in “all business sectors.”
In her panel, Velasco said she didn’t know how to apply for college because she was still learning the language in high school. She said her only choice was to go to a community college, which launched her on a path to a culinary degree.
Velasco said the issue is not presenting young Latinos with the choice of entering the trades or seeking higher education.
“I think our trades people are needed and do all these amazing jobs and are able to have good futures, but kids need that choice,” Velasco said. “They should be making the choice of, ‘Do I want to go to a four-year school or do I want to be an electrician or a plumber or go into an apprenticeship?’ Our local community college is doing a lot when it comes to that but we also see that achievement gap. Even though we’re majority minority schools, Latinos are still performing lower than their white peers, so we have to close that gap and we have to increase access to higher education.”
The Raizado Festival continues today with film screenings at the ISIS Theatre and Icon awards dinner at the Doerr-Hosier Center at Aspen Meadows Resort at 6 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival’s “Community Day” kicks off at noon at Rio Grande Park. Musical performances from the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet and the Grammy-winning band Los Lobos are expected.