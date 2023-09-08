M. John Fayhee — former editor of The Mountain Gazette and a former staff writer for the Aspen Daily News — will read from and discuss his latest book, “A Long Tangent: Musings by an Old Man and His Young Dog Hiking Every Day for a Year,” on Sunday in Aspen.
The event will take place at Explore Booksellers at 4:30 p.m. A second book reading and discussion is set for White River Books in Carbondale at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
“I understand fully that the Sunday reading will conflict with the last few minutes of the Denver Broncos game,” Fayhee said. “I did not set the time.”
Fayhee describes himself as a writer, editor, BS-er and Mountain Gazette resurrector. For more than 30 years, he has been a Colorado/New Mexico-based writer, editor, publisher, long-distance backpacker, traveler “and barroom pontificator,” according to his news release.
When Fayhee first arrived in New Mexico's rugged Gila Country, he was a naïve 20-year-old who didn't know a “javelina” from an “enchilada.” Much has changed in the intervening half-century, he said.
In what he describes as a “meandering memoir,” Fayhee, with his loyal dog Casey at his side, takes us through the heart of the Gila — once the stomping ground of Geronimo and Billy the Kid and home to the world's first legally designated Wilderness Area — as he endeavors to hike every day for a solid year through some of the country's most remote and challenging terrain.
“A Long Tangent” explores the process of going from wide-eyed young man to “crotchety old fart as he comes to terms with his mortality, with the fact that there are many more trail miles behind me than there are ahead,” the release says.
More than that, Fayhee adds in the release, “This is the story of the bond between a man and his canine companion as it evolves through deep canyons, across bone-dry mesas in 95-degree heat and toward the cactus-covered mountains that rise above the desert lands of southwest New Mexico.”
Fayhee reflects upon rattlesnakes, hiking sticks, bears, exploding rocks, mystery mountains, disorientation, poorly worded religious texts, lost pets, marriage, the relationship between hikers and their vehicles and a past that slips ever further into the rearview mirror.
The book was published by Mimbres Press of Western New Mexico University and released on Aug. 17. Fayhee has served as editor of the Mountain Gazette, and has written for Backpacker magazine, Canoe & Kayak, Overland Journal, the High Country News, Family Camping, the Walking Magazine, USA Today, Islands, Adventure Travel and Men’s Fitness.
Fayhee also is the author of 10 books, including “Bottoms Up” and “Smoke Signals,” the latter of which was a Colorado Book Awards finalist.
An accomplished hiker, he has conquered the Appalachian, Colorado, Arizona and Inca trails, as well as the Colorado section of the Continental Divide trail. Fayhee lives in New Mexico’s Gila Country.
“John Fayhee is the OG of literary outdoor writing in the modern era,” said bestselling author Tim Cahill in a prepared statement. Cahill wrote “Hold the Enlightenment,”“Road Fever” and “Jaguars Ripped My Flesh.”
“His accounts of these several hundred hikes serve as contemplations on his life, trails, trucks and abiding respect for the land he walks upon. There is a lot of hard-won wisdom in this book. And, oh yeah, it’s funny as hell,” Cahill added.
Fayhee said that as his 60th birthday approached, he decided to do something “of relative note.”
“I had real-life responsibilities that did not allow me to, say, attempt to hike the Pacific Crest Trail. I had to concoct a challenging scheme that I could integrate into my day-to-day life that would not incline my wife toward seeking the services of a divorce lawyer.”
The idea to hike every day for a solid year evolved from a similar, though less ambitious, endeavor undertaken the previous year.
“My 40th high school reunion was coming up fast,” he said. “I undertook a futile effort to drop a few pounds by hiking for what turned out to be 41 straight days. … I never went more than a fortnight without taking what is now known in backpacking circles as a ‘zero day.’”
Though Fayhee’s efforts were ultimately successful, there were bumps along the way.
“I twisted my ankle avoiding a rattlesnake while jumping over a creek,” he said. “That sucked. At one point, Casey went completely blind for a week for reasons we never determined. That also sucked. I mislaid my car keys while out on the trail. I mislaid my car while out on the trail. A cook at a restaurant died while preparing my lunch. There were logistical challenges galore.”
In the end, Fayhee and Casey logged an estimated 1,200 trail miles.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, who also is a documentary filmmaker, said that reading Fayhee’s book “is the closest that many of us will get to having a beer with him.”
“But it is great consolation since we’ll be able to read and revisit our favorite riffs again and again. You’ll gain insight to the madness of the long-distance hiker, and an appreciation for his long-suffering and saintly wife, Gay. And for his trusting, beloved dog, Casey, who eagerly goes the distance,” Poschman said.