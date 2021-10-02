David Mills wasn’t yet a teenager when he learned about the events of 9/11, in real time, from his home in Ipswich — England, not the town of the same name in Massachusetts. Mills, now an American citizen working at Here House in Aspen, said it was a defining moment for what would become the rest of his life.
“I was 12 or 13 years old; I think I was 12. I came home from school — because obviously I was in England, so it was around 3:30, so it was about an hour after the first plane had hit,” Mills recalled in an interview Friday. “I turned on the TV to watch cartoons most likely or whatever it was I was planning to watch. I was home alone, I turned it on, and that was there. It was on my screen: it was this terrible, terrible event that was happening. I absorbed it all. It certainly compelled me — it was in my mind.”
As a preteen in England, Mills wasn’t actively thinking in that moment, “I’m going to join the British Army,” he acknowledged. But that moment never left him. And then came the 7/7 London bombings, in 2005 — a series of coordinated suicide bomber attacks that targeted three subway stations and another bus during peak hours for transit that killed 56 people, injured more than 700 more and was thought to be the work of al-Qaida.
By that time, the then-15-year-old Mills had already spent two weeks on an informational excursion with the British Army.
“When I was 15, I went on a two-week experience with the military. They took us out doing outdoor adventure stuff,” he said. “We were climbing some mountains, and they told us all about the military. Then there were the 7/7 bombings in London, which certianly reinforced my desires to serve.”
Mills knew from the outset that he wanted to serve in Afghanistan. At 33 now, most of his closest friends had similar experiences to his own: serving in the British Army in the Helmand Province, where the British headquarters, Camp Bastion, existed until 2014, when combat troops pulled out of the area, concentrating their efforts in Kabul.
“All my best friends all served in the military. One of them served three tours in Afghanistan, one of them served another in Iraq,” Mills said. “When I joined, I only wanted to go to Afghanistan. I went to college first, then I went to the British version of West Point. You must do that for a year, and then you become a platoon commander. I specifically joined a unit that I knew was going to Afghanistan within the next year.”
But by the time Mills was gearing up to deploy in 2013, the world looked much different than it had in 2001. Osama bin Laden, founder of al-Qaida, had been killed by U.S forces two years prior, in 2011.
“Much of the al Qaida leadership had been forced into Pakistan. My men would ask me and I would ask: what are we doing? Why are we deploying out there? A huge piece of the puzzle was to repel that threat and make sure it was not somewhere that would be safehaven for these terrorists to come and do what they did before, have that base.
“The other part was the humanitarian element of it — giving the Afghan people the opportunity to prosper and experience a different way of living versus the very extreme regime of the Taliban that had existed,” Mills continued, referencing the years from roughly 1998 to October 2001, when the Taliban controlled much of the country.
Here, history matters. In 1999, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1267, “creating the so-called al-Qaeda and Taliban Sanctions Committee, which links the two groups as terrorist entities and imposes sanctions on their funding, travel, and arms shipments,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
By early August, it was evident in international reporting that Lashkar Garh, the capital city of Helmand Province, where Mills and his British Army units had worked so hard to protect, was going to be the first among many that would again fall to Taliban rule in 2021. A few weeks later, the Taliban had successfully taken over Afghanistan.
A brave new world
That takeover, as is well known now, happened seemingly immediately followed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country — an event officially having lasted from Feb. 29, 2020 to Aug. 30. For many like Mills who served in Afghanistan to protect against that very outcome, it was a devastating blow. For others, it was the right call. Much like American civilians, according to a Pew Research poll conducted between Aug. 23-29 (before all Americans had left Afghanistan), “52% of military veterans said the U.S. decision to withdraw troops from the country was the right one, while 47% said it was wrong. The balance of opinion was roughly similar among adults who did not serve in the military, with 54% saying it was the right decision and 42% saying it was wrong.”
Today, Mills is still plagued with questions.
“Personally, I feel let down in the way things have gone down, in how the withdrawal went and should we have withdrawn,” he said. “You begin to say, I lost friends in Afghanistan, my unit lost people in Afghanistan. And you ask, what were those lives worth? At least for a period — you can never say it wasn’t worth it, because we were able to make a difference in people’s lives.”
But the ethereal nature of that comfort has become a point of much-needed conversation for Mills and other veterans that are processing what the withdrawal means — as well as their time there, withdrawal or not. It was a topic of conversation at Here House in Aspen on Tuesday, when veterans through the nonprofit Veterans Expedition were able to join in a safe space, alongside interested civilians, to discuss their thoughts and collective trauma.
It was a bit of a departure from the nonprofit’s typically selected backdrop, which is often in the backcountry.
For Veterans Expeditions founder Nick Watson, that setting became a life-and-death factor. He didn’t serve in Afghanistan during the post-9/11 era, but being able to create a safe space without walls for his fellow veterans from a conflict after his time became itself a life-changing calling. Regardless of the timeframe of the conflict served, the experience for most remains the same — that is, the transition from active-duty life to civilian life is, well, hard. Hard in a way those who haven’t experienced it simply can’t understand.
“The transition is a difficult one, there’s no doubt about it from anyone who comes off service. It’s just because, especially if you serve intensely, which a lot of folks had during that time period, you kind of give up your civilian life to be in the military.
“Your entire life is in the military. When you get out, it’s like the faucet gets turned off,” Watson said. “You’re coming from real intensity to normal civilian life, which can be a shocking transition and then becomes the huge pressure of, what are you going to do with your life now that you’ve made it home?”
For Watson, he considers himself almost lucky, like he owes something to the younger generation of veterans coming out of active duty during a post-9/11 world. Even though he himself served during a post-Cold War world as an army ranger. In speaking to him, Watson isn’t shy about his opinion that those who have served in the aftermath of 9/11 have somehow done more for their country — and he expressed gratitude that when he faced his own return to civilian life in 1995 from an elite-level unit (he declined to share where he was deployed, only to say it happened “many times”), he ultimately found himself in Boulder, as a partner in an outdoor guiding company.
“When I got off active duty, what I discovered was if it wasn’t for the outdoors. … I don’t know that I would’ve made it. I don’t know if I would have passed through that transition. I think that’s where a lot of folks are,” he said.
Twelve years in to his Veterans Expeditions nonprofit journey, he said that the magic sauce is creating a space for veterans from everywhere — across the country — to be able to connect without the outside world’s judgment and truly heal, and often the best way to do that is through conversation with fellow veterans after mountain biking, ice climbing, mountaineering or ice climbing.
“What we’re doing with Veterans Expeditions is we give folks something to look forward to on their calendar. Something where there can be some familiarness … to kind of fill that void from active duty to civilian life,” Watson said.
The format allows people from all over the country, but particularly in Colorado (the organization’s headquarters is in Salida, though is operates nationally), to best heal with one another is the real-time bond an outdoors adventure creates, combined with opportunity for real conversation and, in the case of Mills, friendship and leadership opportunities.
It’s difficult to come back from active duty to civilian life — it can be potentially even more isolating to navigate American citizenship without traditional benefits such as those afforded from the Veterans Affairs. While Mills may now have his American citizenship and is on the board of directors for Veterans Expeditions, he still was a member of the British Army as far as the United States government is concerned pertaining to benefits.
It made his experience with Veterans Expeditions all the more important, he said, as it allowed him true camaraderie and a healing opportunity otherwise not afforded by a one-and-done “veterans’ experience” over coffee or donuts.
As for Watson, he’s been happy to continue holding space for his fellow veterans, as well as — such as events like the one at Here House on Thursday — opportunities to bridge the gap between those who have been on the ground and civilians who also are grappling with feelings regarding world affairs.
“Experience is definitely the easiest way to start — I think people learn a lot from someone else’s situation or someone else’s pain — that human piece — it is important,” he said. “It’s just very important to understand. I think that’s the thing: if we could just understand a little better and get rid of our judgments and preconceived notions, that would help the situation a lot.”
As for the immediate future? Both Watson and Mills have their eyes set toward growing the organization (https://www.vetexpeditions.com) and continuing a path toward compassion.