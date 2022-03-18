After a two-year hiatus, veterans from across the country will be coming back to Snowmass to hit the ski slopes for another National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic on March 26.
The clinic was paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year will be scaled down, with fewer participants and events. However, the important thing to remember is that the weeklong event is in fact happening, said John Kleindienst, the organization’s voluntary services director.
“The positive side is we’re having an event,” he said, adding that, for the 140 veterans who will be participating this year, the clinic will be special regardless. “It’s a life-changing event for them. They realize that the injuries that they’re living with day to day don’t preclude them from doing things like skiing, fly fishing and diving. It gives them that fresh breath of air.”
This will be the clinic’s 17th year in Snowmass (not including 2020 and 2021). In previous years, nearly 400 veterans have attended the clinic for the entire week. Kleindienst said this year will be significantly scaled down due to the COVID mitigation plan the event is required to follow. Participants will still get to experience alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, sled hockey, fly fishing and curling, but the scuba diving and rock wall climbing activities have been canceled this year.
Normally, instructors would take participants underwater at the Viewline Hotel pool for scuba diving lessons, which Kleindienst said gives people with spinal cord injuries the opportunity to be weightless and enjoy being in the water.
Snowmass may not have ideal scuba-diving conditions with coral reefs and dolphins, but Kleindienst said that’s not the reason why the clinic has returned to the valley for so many years in a row.
He encouraged locals to say hello when they see the participants on the slopes next week.
“We like the terrain in Snowmass, not to mention the way the community welcomes the DAV into the community,” he said. “We just ask that they endorse [the veterans] being there, thank them for their service and ask them how their day is going, if they’re enjoying the snow. We hope that they welcome us like they always have.”
The participants for the event applied as early as September to be part of the festivities, and participants were selected in November. Including the veterans, 650 participants will be visiting Snowmass next week, including instructors, volunteers, medical staff and sponsors. This is what makes the clinic the largest veterans event in the country, Kleindienst said.
“It’s a unique opportunity for a veterans organization to partner with the Department of Veterans Affairs to come together as a team,” he said. “No event like this done by a veteran service and the DVA, not to this magnitude.”
The clinic will take place from March 26 to April 1, with activities for the veterans taking place each day. More information is available at wintersportsclinic.org.