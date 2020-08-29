The assault in a Willits neighborhood that led to more than half a dozen law enforcement agencies evacuating and surrounding Evans Court Thursday allegedly began the night before.
That’s according to Eagle County arrest affidavits, which report the victim’s account of events.
The victim of the alleged assault sustained serious bodily injury to his head, face, neck and hands, the latter of which “appeared to be inflicted by a bladed objected and/or knife,” Basalt Police Department’s Thomas Wright wrote in his report Thursday.
Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott, in describing the victim’s injuries to Wright, also noted abrasions to the knee. While Knott was only able to learn limited information — the man was suffering greatly from his injuries, according to the reports, and required immediate medical attention — he did ascertain that the alleged victim had, by his account, been held against his will at gunpoint overnight at the Evans Court property.
“He came to the home to visit a white male he knew as ‘Danny Boy,’” an arrest affidavit explains. “During his visit, Mr. Wettstein held him, captive at gunpoint with a pistol pointed at his … head.”
Daniel Wettstein, 35, was the first arrested during the incident Thursday. After about two hours of local law enforcement attempting to make contact with the second man inside the home, the Eagle County Special Operations Unit arrived on scene. It was at that point that a second alleged perpetrator, Mustafa Muhammad, 23, was arrested after attempting to flee via the backside of the property, according to police reports.
Muhammad allegedly arrived at the home in which the victim had been held captive after he’d already arrived to visit with Wettstein, he told Knott.
“He said Mr. Muhammad also held the same pistol to head,” the reports read. “[The victim] said Mr. Wettstein and Mr. Muhammad took turns beating him throughout the night.”
Finally, Thursday morning, the victim allegedly escaped through a second-story window to access a rooftop. Knott said Thursday that the neighbors who called 911 reported a man shouting for help, exclaiming “[they’re] trying to kill me!”
Knott responded at 10:21 a.m., according to the affidavits. The alleged victim at that point was in a neighbor’s garage, badly beaten. After being almost immediately transported to Valley View Hospital, the man was subsequently airlifted to a higher-care facility in Grand Junction.
But Muhammad maintained to Basalt Police Sergeant Aaron Munch Thursday after waiving his Miranda rights that he had been merely “boxing” with the man, the reports note.
“Mr. Muhammad claimed that when he arrived, Mr. Wettstein had a pistol out, but he denied that the pistol was being used in any forceful way,” Wright wrote in his report.
After obtaining telephone contact information for Wettstein, Wright was able to coax him out of the property — Wettstein left the front door open, according to reports — Thursday afternoon. He was pat down for weapons, then brought across the street to a safe area for questioning.
“As I spoke with Mr. Wettstein, I could smell the odor of intoxicants emanating from his person and mouth,” his report continues. “I asked Mr. Wettstein if there was anyone else inside the home. He would not respond and continued to escalate his behavior. I then placed him in handcuffs and escorted him away from the immediate area to my patrol car.”
Wettstein allegedly then told Knott that Muhammad was still inside the premises, though Muhammad ignored myriad attempts to communicate until Eagle County SWAT arrived around 2 p.m.
Muhammad, like Wettstein before him, was transported to the Eagle County Jail Thursday — but not before having to make a detour to Valley View Hospital when Muhammad became “unresponsive” in the back of the police vehicle, Knott explained Thursday.
“They transported him last night,” he said Friday afternoon in an update.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault with serious bodily injury — a class 3 felony — menacing and false imprisonment, both class 5 felonies. Additionally, Muhammad is facing potential felony unlawful possession of cocaine, a Schedule 2 drug, as Munch reported finding one 14-gram and one 12-gram baggie of a white, powdery substance that tested presumptively positive for the drug.
Both men are scheduled to appear in Eagle County District Court Sept. 8. Wettstein — who has already retained Michael Fox of Kalamaya Goscha — was booked into the the jail on a $15,000 cash or surety bond. Muhammad’s bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety, Eagle County Deputy District Attorney Heidi McCollum said Thursday.
The District Attorney’s Office is still investigating the case and has not yet brought formal charges, though it has until Sept. 4 to do so.