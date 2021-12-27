The three victims who in 2016 were held hostage at gunpoint on Independence Pass have filed civil suit against Brolin McConnell, who is serving serving a 12-year sentence in the Department of Corrections for his crimes against the men, which included attempted first-degree kidnapping and menacing. A court trial has been set for March.
In their civil claims against McConnell, the victims seek partial summary judgment for “civil assault, civil battery, false imprisonment, extreme and outrageous conduct and negligent infliction of emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit filed in Pitkin County District Court on Dec. 17.
The three men were detained on Lincoln Creek Road on July 27, 2016. McConnell held a pair of handguns on two men who drove past him. One man, who said he had planned to camp in the area, told the Aspen Daily News in the days after the incident that McConnell believed they were watching him. He fired one of the weapons at birds flying overhead, saying they were drones, one man said. A third man who drove upon the scene was also taken hostage. None of the alleged victims knew McConnell.
They described McConnell as extremely paranoid, repeatedly flipping a gun’s safety off and on as he pointed it at them, debated whether to kill them, and asked for $100 million when police arrived, a sentiment one victim recounted during McConnell’s sentencing hearing in March 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted in-person court proceedings.
The man offered to take McConnell to the bank right then and there — his hope, he said, was that McConnell would take him up on the offer, at which point the victim planned to drive them both off the road.
“I was going to finish it there, and I was prepared to end it,” the victim said. But instead, McConnell lined his victims in “an execution line,” he continued during his statements to the court.
Responding law enforcement, too, recounted an ordeal that included McConnell firing his weapon and making threatening statements.
“While Officer Turner was attempting to talk McConnell down, he saw him fire a round at [a victim’s] feet,” the suit explains in detailing the factual evidence for the case. “Officer Turner estimated the shot was less than 5 feet from [the victim’s] feet. After firing the round, McConnell yelled ‘He’s next!’ as he pointed the gun at [the victim].”
Initially in the criminal case, McConnell pleaded not guilty by way of insanity in December 2017 — and he sought a second mental health evaluation after the state in February 2019 found him sane and competent to stand trial. By December 2019, however, McConnell accepted a plea agreement from the prosecution.
That guilty plea substantiates the factual basis for the civil action, as well, argued Michael Fox, an attorney with Kalamaya Goscha, on behalf of his clients.
“Here … a defendant knowingly and voluntarily pleads guilty to criminal charges, he will be prevented from taking contrary positions in civil litigation on the issues admitted in his pleas,” the motion for partial summary judgement states. “Once the statutory and procedural requirements have been satisfied, a guilty plea is the equivalent of admitting all material facts alleged in the charge.”
McConnell had not responded to the motion when Judge Chris Seldin set the matter for trial.