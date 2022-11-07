Videographer Barry Stevenson was thrilled with the conditions in the Roaring Fork Valley when day broke Oct. 3 after the first substantial snowstorm.
He roamed the valley to get the best scenic footage he could find and soon settled on Mount Sopris, his “go-to mountain.”
“It was stunning,” Stevenson said. “You had the fall colors at the bottom. The clouds were all over the place. Snow on the mountains. It was just beautiful.”
He was focused on the swirling clouds — always a big hit with clients of stock footage produced by his company, Outside Adventure Media. But it was his discovery at the end of the day while editing the video that made the effort particularly rewarding. Stevenson didn’t see the image while shooting footage, but while editing he saw a very distinct, large cross in the massive snow bowl below the east summit of Mount Sopris. He inadvertently captured an image of the cross emerging from the shadows and getting bathed in brilliant sunlight.
“It was completely by accident, really. I said, ‘What the hell is that?’ I tried to zoom in on it. My first thought was somebody must have got in the bowl and skied it that first morning. What else could it be?” he said. “But that makes no sense. There couldn’t possibly be enough snow.”
The cross, he said, was “lit up like a neon sign,” so he was sure other people saw it or that it must be a regular phenomena that he simply hadn’t heard of during several years in the valley.
Stevenson went on a fact-finding mission. He talked to historical societies in Glenwood Springs and Carbondale. He scoured social media to see if other people spotted the cross and posted images. He even asked the monks at the Snowmass Monastery if they were aware of the inspiring natural feature.
“When I found out that not even the monks at the monastery don’t know anything about this, that’s when I started to get freaked out by all this,” he said.
The only person he contacted that knew anything about it was a U.S. Forest Service worker in the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District office in Carbondale. The worker told him the legend that potato farmers around Carbondale would start harvesting spuds whenever the cross appeared.
“Everything about this is just amazing,” he said.
Upon reflection, Stevenson believes the storm of Oct. 2 brought the right amount of snow and wind to highlight the cross. The horizontal line occurs along a natural rock seam. The vertical line is created when snow slides down a narrow avalanche chute and into the bowl.
“It remained exposed until Oct. 23, when the next major snowstorm covered it and the cross is no longer visible,” Stevenson said. “I assume snow and wind conditions have to be perfect.”
While the cross was visible, he filmed the cross from multiple locations. It was highly visible while traveling down Fryingpan Valley, but it isn’t visible from the town of Basalt. He tried to spot it from Missouri Heights without luck. The best vantage points were on properties along West Sopris Creek Road and Dinkle Lake Road.
The view of the cross didn’t have the same crispness of the first few days. The skies became hazier in the valley so that by Oct. 8, it was impossible to get a good image of the cross. And with the sun retreating to the southerly path as winter approaches, the cross was in daylight for a decreasing amount of time each day.
“By the end, I think it was almost completely in the shadows,” he said. And then the next snowstorm wiped it from view.
The cross was visible only from a narrow corridor. However, once a person knew where to look, it was obvious.
“Once you knew it was there, it was hard to miss it.”
Fortunately, for those Roaring Fork Valley residents who missed it, Stevenson has made his video available through a couple of platforms. A 90-second video he created can be viewed on his personal Facebook page, at tinyurl.com/SoprisCross.
His company, Outside Adventure Media, reserves all rights to the video.
Stevenson is hoping to hear from people about the history of the cross: “There must be historic photos in attics all over the place,” he said. “There’s got to be some historic photos of it but I can’t find anything anywhere.”
Anyone with information about the Mount Sopris cross can reach Stevenson at bsvideo@gmx.com.