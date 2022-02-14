The new Viewline Resort — slopeside in Snowmass Village — has named its featured restaurant, downstairs from the main lobby, Stark’s Alpine Grill. It’s a nod to Stark King, a past Snowmass resident known for his passion for nature and his commitment to making the village the best possible place for families, community and outdoor recreation.
“Everything that Stark King espoused about what is special about Snowmass Village is what we’re trying to embody in the ethos of this new hotel,” said Karim Souki, representing the ownership group that purchased the previous Westin Hotel.
As part of the rebrand with Marriott — among the hospitality group’s Autograph Collection portfolio — the Viewline boasts completely refurbished and updated public and lodging rooms.
“Stark embraced the outdoors and was integral to creating the trail system in Snowmass. When I came across his poem I couldn’t think of anything that fits better with what we’re trying to do here at the hotel now,” Souki said.
The poem is immortalized at the “sacred site” — recognized by a yin-yang symbol and surrounding stone labyrinth — on Rim Trail, where the words are inscribed into a rock overlooking the mountain. It’s fitting for myriad reasons, including that Rim Trail itself can be counted among King’s extensive legacy in the Snowmass area.
“When people remember my dad, they always bring up how much he cared for his family and the community of Snowmass,” Jonathan King said. “He found where he wanted to be in Snowmass. His ambition was to make the most of the human experience for him and for others. That notion is reflected in his work in creating new trails around Snowmass, creating the idea for the sacred sites and his poetry.”
Longtime friend and coworker BJ Adams remembers how inspiring Stark was. “His ‘Special Places’ idea, subtly memorializing sites in our surroundings that locals knew were out of the ordinary, but which weren’t marked on any map, was brilliant. Stark was the cheerleader you’d want on your team, and his commitment to his friends, through thick and thin, was legendary.”
Born in Port Arthur, Texas, and a graduate of the University of Mississippi law school, Stark was working as an attorney in the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C. in the early 1970s when he visited a friend in Snowmass and immediately fell in love with the place.
“Stark said that driving up Brush Creek Valley and seeing Mount Daly and Capitol was the most beautiful sight he had ever seen,” said Geni King in describing how her husband ended up in Snowmass. “He went back to Washington, quit his job and moved to Snowmass. It was the 1970s, the town was young, we were all in our 20s — and it was a fun, fun time.”
King arrived at a time when the ski area in Snowmass had only been open for a little over five years, and the town was in its infancy.
“Stark’s Mississippi charm and wit were incomparable. He could disarm the most buttoned-up of people in a flash,” Adams recalled. “Stark was very, very passionate about Snowmass, throwing himself into its future development at the peak of his career, wanting to do what he could to influence its growth in a measured, beautiful way that was in concert with its magnificent environment.”
After moving to Snowmass, King worked as a bartender, carpenter and restaurateur before getting his real estate license and working for Snowmass Real Estate and Snowmass Land Company, according to his former boss, Jim Light.
King bonded with the mountains in Snowmass, skinning uphill multiple times a week in winter before work with Bruce Baker, a coworker at Snowmass Real Estate, and Jeff Tippett, who was Snowmass’ mayor at that time — meeting in the dark at 5:30 or 6 in the morning at the bottom of Fanny Hill, skinning up Sam’s Knob, then skiing down and changing their clothes before going to work.
“The village was really small then, and everything was being planned. Stark and Tip would yak all the way uphill about the town and the resort. They talked about the town’s vision and the master plan, all that stuff,” Baker said.
In the early ‘70s, Snowmass the town and resort expanded as new-town attributes were being created like roads, trails, affordable housing and civic organizations.
“Stark holds a special place in the hearts and memories of all the early Snowmass Villagers,” said Judi Harris, a longtime friend.
Wayne Harris, who went to college with King in Mississippi, concurred.
“Stark was instrumental in planning and physically creating the Rim Trail, which surrounds Snowmass, and he has been memorialized with a sacred site above the village,” he said.
King passed away from pancreatic cancer in August 1996 and is survived by his wife Geni and their children Jonathan and Alex. His legacy survives and endures because of the many community projects he spearheaded or encouraged in Snowmass — and because of his unique personality.
“Stark had such a great laugh, and he was full of life,” Geni King said. “He saw the best in people and the best in life. He was quick to help others and volunteer in the community, and he was a great father to Jonathan and Alex.”
In a letter King wrote to coworkers just before his passing, he noted that it was the people of Snowmass that set the town apart from other places: “While it was the environment that first attracted me, it was the people who brought me back permanently. Here I found a timeless quality: people who were alive, vibrant, unafraid to succeed or fail, people who were passionate about their beliefs. Like the mountains, they would be here for you, today and tomorrow.”
The sacred site is about a mile and a half from the trailhead of the Rim Trail. With 360-degree views of Mount Daly, the Snowmass ski area and Ziegler Reservoir, it is a labyrinth constructed on a black-and-white granite platform with the yin-yang symbol in the center, a space intended for meditation and reflection.
“I spoke at Stark’s service, as did many others,” said Jim Light. “It was such an overwhelming sense of loss for us personally and for the community. We all loved him, and there was an overwhelming sense of appreciation for what Stark had accomplished in Snowmass while he was here.”
Given King’s love of the Snowmass community, its people and the outdoors, it’s fitting that he should be honored and remembered in a community-gathering place like Stark’s Alpine Grill at the new Viewline Resort.
“I thought that having his name on our restaurant that we’ve put so much time and energy into was perfect,” Souki said.
Souki and his partners hope to elevate Stark’s Alpine Grill into one of the Roaring Fork Valley’s most favored restaurants. As of now, the restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner.