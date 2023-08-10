Dave Waller knew his loyal companion’s days were coming to an end and he suspected he would be putting the mule down before winter.
Someone beat him to the trigger and either through cruelty or perceived mercy ended the life of Sis in an undignified and apparently painful manner.
Sis was shot from Fryingpan Road while she was lounging in a pasture between the road and the river either on the night of July 22 or morning of July 23.
Waller, the manager of Cap K Ranch for the last 28 years, estimated the distance between the road and the location where he found Sis was about 45 yards.
“Whoever shot this animal shot from the road,” he said. “They were taking a chance that they were even going to hit it directly. It was pretty risky at best.”
A person he was with first noticed what appeared to be a small-caliber bullet hole in Sis’ chest. Waller investigated further and confirmed the bullet entered and didn’t exit, suggesting a small caliber. There are signs that Sis struggled before she died, he said.
Sis was used to pack salt at the cattle ranch and she was Waller’s ride of choice for hunting and chores. Sis was retired from duty three or four years ago.
“She’s just been a great mule,” Waller said. “She was a gentle soul, so (when she was younger) we put any kids, anybody that didn’t have much riding experience on her.”
Sis and an equally old horse that boarded on the ranch were good companions. They were kept in a pasture separate from other horses so they wouldn’t get picked on. That lush pasture had access to the river, access to shade from trees and lots of good grazing.
“We were going to try to keep them around for another summer and we’d revisit the situation in the fall going into winter,” Waller said.
He said both animals were thin and to someone unaware of their care they may have appeared malnourished. Since the incident, Waller has learned that a person or persons had called the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office to report possible neglect, but deputies didn’t take any action after checking out the animals. He said he would have explained how he was caring for the old mule and old horse had anyone asked.
Sis remained spry, he said, trotting across the pasture whenever Waller appeared at the gate.
The old horse was going downhill in mid-July so Waller had talked last month with the owner about the possible need to put her down. “A day later the horse was dead in the pasture,” he said. That was on July 21. In retrospect, he wonders whether or not she was shot. He wasn’t around that day to move the carcass.
A colt that got along well with Sis was moved into the pasture to keep her company after the old horse died.
“Two days later we found the mule shot, shot through the chest, kind of a rough death,” Waller said. “The colt was not shot and didn’t look harmed in any way. It was just looking for its buddy at that point.”
No livestock has been put back in that pasture since the intent of the shooter remains unknown.
“They didn’t shoot the young horse so I don’t know if somebody thought they were doing the right thing or it was just kids playing,” he said.
A couple of things in particular bug Waller about the incident. First is the apparent assumption that Sis was suffering and the second is the manner in which someone killed her.
Waller said the Cap K owners have a very caring approach with animals that have worked or boarded at the ranch.
“They worked for us. Let’s take care of them,” he said of that approach with animals. “The alternative is you haul them to the sale barn in Delta or Loma and they get sold to a killer buyer.”
The livestock would get loaded in a truck and hauled to a plant in Canada or Mexico where they would be killed and used in dog food. The seller would reap $600 or $700 per animal.
“It’s not a very fitting death as far as I’m concerned,” Waller said. “We wanted them to live out their lives here versus taking them to the dog food plant or something like that.”
Last winter he even made sure Sis and her horse companion had a layer of hay to stand and rest on.
“If I was a horse, I’d rather be a horse at Cap K than any other place in the world, to tell you the truth,” Waller said. “I put it this way, if I had asked Sis if she wanted to be shot that day, she would have said no.”
Waller’s daughter Samantha, who is studying animal science at the University of Wyoming, grew up with Sis as a companion. She posted on Facebook about the shooting and scolded the perpetrator for assuming a rancher that deals with hundreds of head of livestock per day didn’t know what he was doing with the mule. There was an outpouring of support for the Wallers and anger at the shooter.
Dave said everywhere he goes, people want to talk about the incident.
The second thing that bugs him is the way Sis was dispatched. As a ranch hand for more than 30 years, Waller said he’s put down his share of livestock. It’s a duty that comes with the job. Lethal injection is sometimes used but more often it’s a shot between the eyes for a quick, painless death. Carcasses are hauled to a higher elevation spot at the ranch for bears, coyotes and other scavengers.
The small caliber gun used on Sis and from a long distance did her no favors. Ironically, a person intending to put her out of perceived misery may have been responsible for a painful death.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident but has little to go on. It’s appealing for the public’s help with information about the incident. Tips can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or online at p3tips.com. If information provided leads to arrest and conviction, an unspecified cash award is available.
Waller is hopeful but not optimistic about an arrest.
“It would have to be a situation where there were two of them and one would narc the other one off,” he said. “There’s a chance with public outcry they’re hiding it diligently.
“In the end, would I like to catch this guy, this person? Yeah I would,” he added.