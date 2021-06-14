Even with COVID-19 restrictions nearly gone, many people have continued to work remotely and meet virtually — not because they have to, but because they prefer to.
Zoom, Skype and other virtual meeting platforms have been particularly beneficial to volunteer boards and commissions throughout the Roaring Fork Valley providing insight to city councilors, county commissioners and other locally elected officials.
Amiee White Beazley, who serves on the town of Basalt’s Parks, Open Space & Trails (POST) Committee wanted Zoom meetings to continue indefinitely.
“Not only do we not need to meet in person to achieve all of the duties required of us … we do our tasks more efficiently and have better turnout among our small group with the flexibility of meeting via Zoom,” Beazley said during the June 8 Basalt Town Council meeting. “Shouldn’t the town of Basalt be making it easier for people … to participate in the process of governance than making it harder with unnecessary demands of in-person meetings for reasons that are presently not clearly understood?”
Amid the pandemic, the POST Committee has helped guide community projects, like improvements to Arbaney Park Pool. Prior to meeting virtually due to COVID-19, the POST Committee met in person on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in town hall.
“Our committee meets twice a month, 24 times a year and is made up of parents with school-age children, full-time workers and those who do not live near the downtown core or Basalt Town Hall,” Beazley said. “Making volunteer committees such as ours easier … to participate in, [that] works in favor of POST and for the entire town of Basalt.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane believed members of town council and the planning and zoning commission should meet in person so their constituents could engage with them face-to-face about local issues but also supported electronic participation for volunteer committees like POST.
“I think we should create some discretion and flexibility for other committees,” Kane said. “We shouldn’t be erecting more barriers, we should be trying to reduce barriers for participation on our various boards and commissions.”
In addition to several boards and commissions still meeting virtually, many governmental agency employees also continue to work remotely.
According to Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO Dan Blankenship, although 74% of RFTA’s employees have been vaccinated against COVID-19, many continue to work from home.
“Administrative staff are still able to work remotely and, at present, some work both from home and come into the office periodically,” Blankenship said in an email Friday. “There is no urgency on RFTA’s part at this time to eliminate the ability of administrative personnel who can do so to work remotely.”
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention still requires people to wear face coverings on public transportation and in transportation hubs, which can also make working from home more enticing for RFTA employees.
“It can be a bit more comfortable for people to work remotely,” Blankenship said, since those employees would not be subject to mask-wearing requirements at home.
Additionally, because at least six of RFTA’s eight board members — who each represent a different community along the bus system’s route — must be present to achieve a quorum, virtual board meeting participation can be beneficial.
“There have been a few occasions when for one reason or another we couldn’t achieve a quorum,” Blankenship said. “Allowing board members to participate in the board meetings who are traveling or unable to attend in person in such situations would eliminate the need to cancel meetings.”