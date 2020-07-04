The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen will look and taste a bit different this year when it debuts as an “at home” festival on July 23.
For the first time ever, the iconic event will be offered free of charge to all participants. Unlike in past years, when the event was held in person, there will be no limit on the number of people who can take part in the seminars and classes.
“We’re thrilled to create a free event that’s open to people everywhere, bringing renowned chefs and personalities onto their screens and into their homes,” said Hunter Lewis, editor-in-chief of Food & Wine magazine. “It’s a great opportunity to provide a signature Food & Wine experience in a new way — not only for people who are avid attendees of our events, but also for those who are joining us for the first time.”
This year’s lineup, which will be live-streamed at foodandwine.com/ClassicAtHome, includes cooking demonstrations, wine tastings and special appearances.
“It will also have an interactive element — there will be a comments section where attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and offer comments during the live program,” Lewis said.
This year’s event includes appearances by Martha Stewart, Jacques Pépin, Ayesha Curry, Kwame Onwuachi, Stephanie Izard and J.J. Johnson. Funds will be raised for five participating charity partners, including the Jacques Pépin Foundation, Southern Smoke Foundation, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Wholesome Wave and World Central Kitchen.
Like the rest of modern life, the magazine that provides the foundation for Food & Wine Classic has been changing to meet its audience’s needs.
“The pandemic has challenged us to find innovative new ways to continue to create a monthly magazine, from recipe testing and photography to storytelling, and move the brand forward with new long-form features like ‘The Future of Restaurants’ and our ‘Pride’ feature that launched on Foodandwine.com last week — all while working remotely with everything the last few months have brought,” Lewis said.
“We’ve learned a lot about our team culture — we’ve remained strong, resilient, and we look after one another,” he added. “Being home so much has also created a new appreciation of the many experiences we love and enjoy that have been impacted: dining in restaurants, traveling and so much more.”
Sal Aurely, whose Grand Vin wine division of Republic National Distributing sells wine from Snowmass to Glenwood Springs, annually participates in the Food & Wine Classic. When contacted Friday, he said he had not yet heard about the virtual version being offered this year.
The annual, in-person event is typically held in Aspen in the middle of June.