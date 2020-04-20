There’s a perception among local residents that many people who live outside of the Roaring Fork Valley have been seeping into the Aspen area over the last couple of weeks.
While data on those who are leaving their primary residences to ride out the COVID-19 crisis in the relatively peaceful confines of Pitkin County is unattainable, what’s become apparent is that they are ordering food to be delivered to wherever they happen to be staying, whether it’s the home of a friend, a short-term rental that flies under the radar or maybe one of their secondary dwellings.
While their presence is good for some local businesses that are allowed to remain open because they are deemed essential, such as food purveyors, there’s also a downside to having them in town — they could be carrying the coronavirus without even knowing it, increasing the threat to the community’s collective health.
“We’re serving more and more tourists every day,” one local restaurant manager said in a message to the Aspen Daily News. “People are blatantly ignoring the shelter-in-place order, jeopardizing our health. It’s infuriating and frightening.”
While customers are not identifying themselves as outsiders, it’s abundantly clear to the folks handling their orders. A red flag goes up when a person seeking food delivery calls restaurants and doesn’t even know their own address. Or they ask a lot of questions about the menu, an indication that they are wholly unfamiliar with the eatery.
“I’m getting calls from people who don’t really know where they are,” said a local food-delivery driver who, like the manager, didn’t want to identify the business that employs him. “In the grand scheme of things, we’re probably not talking about that many people. But they’ve been showing up in the last week or two. Tourists are trickling in and walking around town. I’m not sure if it’s a big problem, but it is going on.”
Pitkin County’s public health order of March 23 officially closed all hotels, motels, short-term rentals of 30 days or less, bed and breakfasts, lodges and retreats. Essential workers are exempt from the rule. Another exemption is the procurement of lodging facilities by local emergency officials to place an infected person into isolation and quarantine. Second-homeowners are allowed to stay within the county as long as they self-quarantine for 14 days.
Aside from those exceptions, nonresidents of the county are not allowed to be here, per the order, and could face misdemeanor charges leading to fines and/or jail time if they are caught.
“Visitors to Pitkin County are directed to return home immediately upon the issuance of this Order by the fastest and safest available means, and persons considering visiting Pitkin County should remain home,” the health order issued by county Public Health Director Karen Koenemann states. “Although nonresident homeowners are expressly exempt from this paragraph, nonresident homeowners are strongly encouraged to leave or not travel to Pitkin County.” The order is set to expire at the end of April, but it can be extended.
Tipped off in late March by Aspen Valley Hospital staff that some outsiders had sought medical treatment for coronavirus-like symptoms, the county’s Incident Management Team issued a public reminder about the short-term rental rule. They even contacted online rental agencies VRBO and Airbnb to ask them not to accept bookings of vacation properties within the county that had been listed as available.
One resident from New York phoned the newspaper on Monday to ask where he could get a COVID-19 test. He said though he was “stuck in Snowmass,” he was enjoying the amenities — such as being able to make a trip to the grocery store without waiting in line.
A group of visitors was easily spotted on the fringe of the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall on Saturday afternoon, decked out in burnt-orange University of Texas colors. James Randall, of the Houston area, was the only one who would speak to a reporter. He said he and his fellow travelers were perfectly healthy.
“We drove here last week because we come here every year, but we usually come in the winter or mid-summer,” Randall said. “We are staying with friends. Wouldn’t you? Being in the big cities right now is kind of a nightmare. People are either ignoring the guidelines or completely freaking out in the other direction.
“Here, we can hike, fish, go snowmobiling because we have easy access. I’m going to ride this out in Aspen as long as I possibly can.”
Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn, who also is a spokesperson for the IMT, said police are fielding a fair number of calls from locals informing them about “fresh arrivals to town.”
“We’re hearing anecdotal reports of that, and it’s disappointing that in today’s world … people are still traveling like that,” he said.
Linn said he could see why people might want to trade certain locations where there might be a greater threat of coronavirus spread for a safer, less populated area. So far, Pitkin County officially only has two deaths related to COVID-19.
“I can understand that, but at the same time there are consequences to our community too,” he said.
While the county has public health orders that aim to cut down on an influx of visitors, Linn pointed out that no “police state” exists. Though stay-at-home orders are in place locally and across the state, there is no system to keep people from traveling here by plane or by car.
“The gates to town are not closed,” he said. “Barring a much different world than what we live in, there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”
However, Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said his department isn’t hearing much about visitors sliding into town.
“I think in the last week or so I’ve had one such call, of a car with California license plates in Snowmass Village with lots of luggage being unloaded, “ he said. “We notified the Snowmass Village Police Department. One call is not a reason to go enforcement heavy.”
DiSalvo said enforcement of the ban on outsiders is difficult. “When we first started talking about enforcing the public health code, I said I wasn’t going to enforce every minor violation. But if we see the more egregious violations, we’ll enforce them,” he said.
DiSalvo said he’s not a fan of the anonymous-complaint law enforcement strategy — what he referred to at a county Board of Public Health meeting last week as “the snitch mentality.” He said he could understand why Aspen police have gotten more calls because there are more “beds” in the city.
“In unincorporated Pitkin County this hasn’t been an issue,” he said.
If people are coming into the Aspen area to escape the situation in other places, it may be more likely that they are driving than flying.
Bill Tomcich, the community liaison to the three commercial airlines serving the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, said Saturday that demand for flights into the area is extremely low and cancellations have become the norm. Even after the COVID-19 outbreak in March, United Airlines had planned to continue to serve the local market during the off-season with four scheduled flights per day between Aspen and Denver.“They’ve been canceling regularly ever since the outbreak of this crisis,” Tomcich said. “Not as many cancellations as we saw in the last week of March, because starting at the first of April they reduced the schedule to three flights daily from Denver. Even that is way more than what the current market can support.
“That’s the reason we’ve continued to see what United refers to as ‘operational cancellations.’ Basically when there is nobody on the flight, the flight gets canceled. They’ve been doing that not just in Aspen, but all across their network.”
With local business owners and others in the service industry hopeful that the pandemic will subside and a portion of the summer tourism economy can be saved, the timeline of allowing visitors back into the community is weighing on the minds of many.
During a work session on Monday, the Aspen City Council discussed fears of a rushed reopening of the community’s businesses and other amenities. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein asked that the city have a set system in place before visitors are officially welcome again.
“I am really concerned with the safety protocol for reopening,” Hauenstein said. “My biggest fear is that we open up for business, we invite guests in and that we have a big spike of cases and that we have to close up again.”
Aspen Daily News staff writer Alycin Bektesh contributed to this story.