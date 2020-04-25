Once the community spread of COVID-19 became evident in the Aspen area, Pitkin County Senior Services was among the first to take action, shutting down its regular meal service and other gatherings it hosts.
Like so many other local organizations, it has since figured out how to shift its practices to continue providing services to meet the needs of its clientele. It just so happens that those folks are among the most at risk of complications from COVID-19.
So instead of community meals at its central location, Pitkin County Senior Services has greatly expanded the amount of food it delivers to its clients at home. There are now up to 80 to-go lunches per day coming from the kitchen on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, into the hands of a platoon of volunteers who drop the food off at seniors’ doors.
“In this town — and Snowmass and Woody Creek and Aspen Village — we have stayed healthy because we started at the beginning of this, isolating and self-quarantining, keeping healthy and out of danger,” said Mary Barbour, the program and volunteer coordinator for senior services.
Keeping the meals coming to seniors’ doorsteps is an important part of the formula to help those most vulnerable stay home and safe, she said.
To facilitate the increased demand, the senior center has gone from one meal delivery route per day — since bringing food to people’s homes has always been part of the program — to six. That requires some 24 volunteers per day to pull off, with a total of 30 involved per week. All are following strict protocols of wearing face masks and gloves at all times and social distancing when they pick up the food, which is left on a table outside the senior center. Barbour noted that, perhaps because so many are out of work due to business shutdowns, she has a full complement of supportive volunteers.
Making 80 meals to go requires a little more prep work — Barbour credited the senior center’s chef for adapting — but not having to do so many dishes is nice, she said.
The senior center has also been working with partners and food suppliers; she credited City Market for customizing paper bags for the meals to go out in and providing edible goodies. The center is also partnering with Propaganda Pie/Slow Groovin' BBQ in Redstone to help subsidize food for our Pitkin County senior citizens who live there.
Meal recipients are encouraged to make donations but payment is not a prerequisite, Barbour added.
The volunteers do more than deliver meals; they also serve as a conduit for other supplies, in partnership with community organizations. The Aspen Art Museum donated art supplies that senior services clients can get. Kids from the schools have handmade cards delivered with some of the lunches. Volunteers will also go grocery shopping or pick up whatever takeout food clients want, Barbour said.
“New relationships are being formed through this whole thing, even through the isolation,” she said.
With increased awareness around health and wellbeing, particular for seniors, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the senior center is seeing new clients reach out. Staff is available to speak with them over the phone, (970) 920-5432, get their information and begin delivering whatever services they need.
“We are hoping that after all this … they will come to the senior center for all our programs,” Barbour said. The center’s model, after all is: “Know us before you need us.” She also noted, “We are like the youth center for everyone over 60.”