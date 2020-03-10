The 20-plus member ASE Vision Committee is expected to vote on a spate of recommendations related to local airport redevelopment at a meeting today, the most controversial being a runway widening that would accommodate larger planes and a flexible system of seven jetway gates that could be expanded quickly to eight gates should demand call for it.
Another major recommendation includes moving general aviation aircraft parking to the western side of the airport property, closer to Owl Creek Road, which some committee members believe is a safety concern in that private aircraft would engage in a perpendicular crossing to the main runway path. However, Airport Director John Kinney has said that he believes the jet parking and taxiway aspects of the new plan represent a higher level of safety than how the airside operations are currently conducted.
The package of recommendations is being labeled by supporters as a “common ground” plan, and if supported by the committee majority it would be passed along to Pitkin County commissioners for adoption through a formal ordinance, perhaps in mid-April.
Today’s meeting is set for 3-6 p.m. at the Aspen Police Department’s community room and is open to the public. If consensus is reached, it may mark the culmination of the entire ASE Vision process that began in early 2019 in which the county enlisted more than 120 community volunteers to serve on five separate committees to shape the future of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. The Vision Committee is the overarching committee that relied on last year’s findings from four subcommittees in shaping the final recommendations.
Driving the process is the stated belief by airport and county officials that the primary commercial aircraft serving Aspen, the roughly 70-seat CRJ-700, will be retired over the next two to 10 years. They say the local airport’s runway must be widened to accommodate a next generation of aircraft that has a wider wingspan than the CRJ-700. In technical terms, the local airfield would become a full Airport Design Group III facility that could accept aircraft, private or commercial, with a wingspan of 118 feet or less, and that includes mainline jets such as Boeing 737s and the Airbus 220, which have greater seating capacities than the CRJ-700. A current condition on ASE, the three-letter aviation industry identifier for the airport, is a restriction on planes with a wingspan greater than 95 feet, which keeps it from being a full ADG III transportation facility.
The common ground recommendations are said to adhere to previously defined goals of slow annual growth in enplanements (the number of passengers boarding an aircraft locally) and a desire to lower airport-related greenhouse gas emissions. But many locals who are leery of the redevelopment process, including the nonprofit group Save Our Skies, claim the process is being steered by corporate interests who want to bring larger aircraft into Aspen for the purpose of economic and tourism expansion.
Partly in response to those concerns, the county and members of the Vision Committee propose to negotiate with the airlines serving Aspen to exclude certain aircraft (such as the 737) from being employed within the local market. Whether such agreements would be legally binding or receive Federal Aviation Administration approval is up in the air. Experts participating in the process have long maintained that communities cannot discriminate against various types of aircraft that would fit within airport design group specifications, and that airlines make the call on which planes they deem appropriate for their markets.
“The common ground recommendation’s major strength lies in the fact that its target outcomes — managed growth, reduced air pollution and less noise — appeal to many Pitkin County citizens,” a Feb. 26 memorandum from three ASE Vision Committee members, including its chairman, former Aspen Mayor John Bennett, says. “The recommendation’s inherent challenge, however, is that some of its most important measures rely on stakeholder negotiation and agreements that may or may not be attainable.”
At last Thursday’s Vision Committee meeting, Bennett had expressed hope for a vote, but with discussion about the gate system and a public-comment period taking up much of the designated time, the potential vote was postponed to today.
While airside improvements have sparked most of the controversy within the process and throughout the community, the desire for a larger, more modern terminal building has achieved general consensus among the subcommittees and the overarching Vision Committee.