The W Aspen announced last week that it will launch an Aspen Pride celebration next month.
The hotel has partnered with AspenOUT — the nonprofit that supports the LGBTQ+ community and promotes tolerance and understanding through education, community action and service — to bring new programming and incentives to the Aspen community throughout June, which is National Pride Month.
In a news release, W Aspen General Manager Chris Jaycock stated: “For 27 years, AspenOUT has been a part of the Aspen community and is synonymous for hosting Aspen Gay Ski Week.
“Based on demand, W Aspen and AspenOUT partnered to create Aspen’s inaugural pride event,” Jaycock said. “We have a longstanding commitment to the LGBTQ+ community. Ensuring that we are creating a safe and welcoming environment where all feel valued and accepted is at the heart of everything we do at the W, and we couldn’t be more excited to be the host hotel for Aspen Pride.”
W Aspen will have a variety of events through the month. Every Thursday, all proceeds from cocktail purchases on the hotel property will be donated to AspenOUT to further support the organization’s work and the community that it’s fostered, according to the release.
Aspen Pride events will be held weekly and include mixology classes and pop-ups by various cocktail bars, providing hotel guests, visitors and locals insight into the history and versatility of spirits, as well as “tips to create irresistible beverages,” the release says.
Additionally, W Aspen is putting on a series of wellness events that will be open to the public and hotel guests. Morning yoga sessions, stretching and meditation classes, sound baths and other mindfulness programs will be held on the hotel’s WETdeck rooftop throughout the month.
The hotel also is partnering with vendors and brands that are supportive of the LGBTQ+ community for its inaugural Aspen Pride celebration.
“It is important to us at W Aspen to work with partners and vendors who share in our values of acceptance and community support,” Ryan Crist, W Aspen director of marketing and sales, said in the release. “The brands W Aspen has partnered with all have made social and financial commitments to organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community and are integral to our Aspen community, making them valuable partners for this hotel and patrons of our property.”
The release states that the Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine will be activating a limited-edition “Pale Pong” table party game, available exclusively at the WETdeck, throughout June.
The official Aspen Pride kick-off party will take place on June 2 at the WETdeck and features a lineup of LGBTQ+ DJs. Festivities will roll into June 3, with the first yoga class to be “led by a special guest and yoga guru,” the release says. The class will be capped off with a champagne toast.
A prominent tastemaker and spirits writer will be on the property, hosting Mixology 101 and sharing his cocktails with guests. June 3’s events culminate with the Pride Ball Extravaganza, which will feature music and special performances throughout the hotel.
On June 4, W Aspen will host a “Comedy Brunch,” featuring “unforgettable comics, glam stations and costume closets,” the release states.
All ticket proceeds from the hotel’s Aspen Pride opening weekend events will be donated directly to AspenOut.
W Aspen is offering special room reservations, which include all-access passes. Use the code “LPR” when booking. For each room booked using the code, W Aspen will make a donation to AspenOUT.
For more information and updates on the Aspen Pride celebration, visit marriott.com or follow @waspenhotel on Instagram and Facebook.