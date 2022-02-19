Presidents Day weekend in Aspen brings an upbeat party scene. From special nightclub events and the Belly Up shows below ground to festive happenings up high, the town is entertaining on all levels.
The W Aspen has taken the busy weekend as an opportunity to launch the reopening of Wet Deck, the hotel’s public rooftop pool and bar. While the venue’s pool and hot tub remain accessible for guests and community members year round, this weekend marks the return of full food-and-beverage service, ongoing DJ sets and an après-ski scene atop one of the few rooftop spots in town.
“We’re reintroducing everybody to Wet Deck, reopening it now that the sun’s out and it’s beautiful here in the mountains,” said Justin Todd, general manager of W Aspen. “We just want people to be able to be outside, have fun and enjoy the incredible views with great music, drinks and food — a vibe that’s approachable for everybody.”
The Wet Deck’s official grand-opening party took place Friday afternoon and carried into the evening with live music by DJ Swayló and co-host Casa Del Sol Tequila. The event was free and open to the public, kicking off a series of elevated activities to be held on the rooftop venue throughout the weekend and the rest of the ski season.
Presidents Day weekend festivities will carry on through Monday with pop-up parties, DJ sets and celebrity appearances. Olympian boxer Roy Jones Jr. attended the Reboot & Co. clothing collection launch event, which also took place yesterday on the Wet Deck East area of the rooftop, and fashion designer Cynthia Rowley will host a pop-up curated shopping experience at the hotel today from 5 to 7 p.m.
Following the holiday weekend, Wet Deck will be open Fridays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The outdoor space will operate seven days a week starting mid-March and will put on a final series of events over Aspen Mountain’s closing weekend toward the end of April, according to Todd.
“We want the energy to be brought here every single day — that’s what this space is all about,” Todd said. “We have the best rooftop scene by far because of all the different elements, from the pool and having the bar right here, to the open firepits and being able to see all of Aspen — and to be literally right at the base of Aspen mountain, it’s the perfect location for it.”
Todd explained how last year, the Wet Deck’s dining and après services operated during the winter season for a longer period of time in response to the indoor restrictions and safety protocols of COVID-19. The outdoor venue, he said, would typically remain shut down up until this point of the ski season due to colder temperatures and other weather circumstances.
“We traditionally try to reopen the rooftop fully over Presidents Day weekend because it starts getting warmer and the sun stays out later,” Todd said. “And if there’s heavy snow one day or for whatever reason, we’ll just bring the party down to 39 Degrees and continue on into the evening.”
Todd, who helped reconceptualize the hotel’s second-floor lounge area into 39 Degrees this past December, mentioned how the two venues will have similar programming in terms of consistent DJ sets and après-ski pricing deals.
From 2 to 6 p.m. daily, select drinks and shareable bites served in both 39 Degrees and Wet Deck are offered at a 50% discounted rate.
“We have a very affordable price point for locals and for everyone to come and enjoy, up here on the Wet Deck and down in 39 [Degrees],” Todd said. “So, depending on where people want to be, if they want to be inside or if they want to be outside, we’re just trying to offer a really fun and approachable atmosphere, either way.”